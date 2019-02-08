On Saturday at 2:30 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will take on the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis. Cal comes into this game at 5-17 overall and 0-10 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 14-8 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Wednesday, Cal lost to Oregon by a final score of 73-62. Junior guard Payton Pritchard led the Ducks with 20 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore forward Justice Sueing led the Golden Bears with 17 points and 5 rebounds.

RECAP: Early scoring drought dooms Cal in Oregon

On Oregon State: The Beavers are led by redshirt junior forward Tres Tinkle, who is averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Accompanying Tinkle are a pair of brothers in senior guard Stephen Thompson, Jr. (15.8 points & 4.7 rebounds) and sophomore guard Ethan Thompson (13.5 points & 5.0 rebounds). With Tinkle continuing to establish himself as one of the top players in the conference and a solid supporting cast around him, the Beavers are putting themselves in the mix to make their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016 and second since 1990.

The Beavers average 74.0 points per game shooting 46.6% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range, and 73.6% from the foul line. Defensively, they give up 69.5 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the field and 36.5% shooting from 3-point range. They average a +3.9 rebounding margin, 15.4 assists, and 12.9 turnovers per game. They have solid numbers across the board, though there isn’t an area where you would say they really excel aside from foul shooting.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to get this win, the first thing they need to do is defend the paint. Tres Tinkle will try to establish himself early and take advantage of Cal’s weak interior defense. If Cal can make Tinkle work for his points and not have a field day inside, that will go a long ways towards getting the win.

The second thing Cal needs is to get Darius McNeill going. He’s been very up and down this year and had a very quiet outing against Oregon (8 points on 3-9 shooting from the field). It can’t just be Justice Sueing and Paris Austin scoring the points. Someone else has to step up for Cal and there’s no better person to be that guy than McNeill, who has the capability to catch fire from 3-point range. If he comes out hot and has a good game, even a good half, that will really boost Cal’s chances of getting the win.

Lastly, Cal needs to take advantage of Oregon State’s sub-par rebounding. Granted, Cal has a -7.1 rebounding margin, but it’s not like Oregon State’s +3.9 rebounding margin is lighting the world on fire, either. If Cal can crash the glass better, get some rebounding from their guards, and at least keep things even in this department, they should have an opportunity to make this game interesting.