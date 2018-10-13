A 3-2 Cal team takes on 0-5 UCLA this afternoon in Memorial Stadium for the annual Joe Roth Memorial Game. The Bears are looking to rebound after a two game losing streak, capped off by an avoidable loss to Arizona in Tucson.

The home team has won every matchup except two since 2000, with Jahvid Best tearing up the Rose Bowl turf with a 93 yard touchdown run in the 2009 contest, and a late interception dooming the Bears in their 2014 contest. The last time UCLA came to Berkeley, the Bears won 36-10 in a lame duck game for both squads, as Davis Webb threw for 301 yards, and the Bears defense shut down a hapless UCLA offense in Sonny Dykes' final game as Cal's head coach.

For now, it's an opportunity for the Bears to get the bad taste of a 30-27 loss from a year ago out of their mouths, one that denied them bowl eligibility.

UCLA Injuries:

LB Je’Vari Anderson, DB Kenny Churchwell, LB Mique Juarez, OL Justin Murphy, DL Jaelan Phillips and WR Kyle Phillips, OL Zach Sweeney, and LB Josh Woods are all out for this contest

Cal Injuries:

Ross Bowers and Jordan Duncan are unlikely to play

Johnny Adams, Henry Bazakas, Derrick Clark, Cameron Goode are all out for the year

Time, TV, and Radio:

Time: 4 PM PST

TV: Pac-12 Network, with Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, and Jill Savage on the call

Radio: 810 AM, with Joe Starkey, Mike Pawlawski, and Todd McKim

Spread (O/U): Cal -7 (54)

Predictions for the Game

Bears have a 100 yard receiver

Despite the absence of Jordan Duncan, who had surgery earlier this week, the Bears will have downfield opportunities against the UCLA defense, who's been aggressive early on under defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro. Moe Ways came close to the 100 yard mark a week ago, with 8 receptions for 94 yards, but against a UCLA DB group that hasn't been too productive this year (only two interceptions), there's opportunities for the Cal wideouts.

Three Plus Sacks for the Defense

Cal has only produced seven sacks through five games, but the Bruins have been prone to letting in pressure, as they've given up 15 through five contests. This would be the week for Alex Funches to produce, as he had two sacks against UCLA a year ago (including the one that took Josh Rosen out). In particular, left tackle Andre James has let in a fair amount of pressure in pass protection, and the Bears need to find a way to test a relatively new group.

Score Prediction

Cal, 28-17