On the game

"It was really disappointing and unacceptable, starting with me. It's my job to make sure our team is ready to play and we need to give them opportunities to be at their best. We have to give Arizona credit. They have good coaches and good players and they made the plays they needed to make to win and we didn't."

On the turnovers

"We gave them two touchdowns and we can't do that. We had turnovers, penalties and self-inflicted wounds. There's going to be a holding call from time to time, but we had six procedure penalties. We're going to play in tough environments and it's unacceptable to play like that. We have smart guys so we have to play smarter. We can't make dumb mistakes like that. It was the coaching and playing."

On the defense

"There was a lot of sudden change and a lot of times they were holding up out there. We weren't very good early and we settled down and were able to start playing more sound football and then gave up a couple of explosives, a couple of leverage plays, and a couple of missed tackles. There were some good moments, especially during the second half. I thought they were getting off the field pretty quickly and that's the reason why we went forward on the fourth down and one on the three-yard line. We felt like we should get it and we didn't get it. I felt like we'd have a chance to stop them right there and get the ball with good field position."

On going for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter

"We were trying to win the game and we had shot ourselves in the foot offensively in the second half. When we got down there, we had the fourth and one-yard play to win the game. Even at that point, we felt like we were doing some good things defensively ever since the first quarter. And if we weren't able to pick it up, we could maybe force a three-and-out which we had an opportunity to do and make them punt and get the ball at midfield. We knew we'd get the ball back at some point. We were trying to win the game. When you don't get the fourth down conversion, it's a bad call and I own it 100 percent. It was my decision and then it was the wrong call. We didn't get it, but we were trying to win."