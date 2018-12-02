On message to the team:

"It's a tough one because everyone just kicked to the gut and, you know first how much I respect our team for how hard they play and for how hard they prepare. They are an unbelievably coachable group and I love them for that. They bring it every single week and it hurts really bad because they know they had chances and we don't need to relive all those things. We'll fix it on the film and there will be a time and a place for that. They know we had opportunities and that stings, but we've grown this year as a team, both on and off the field, and that's important. There's not a lot you can tell them that's going to make them feel better. It's the truth. We are going to meet tomorrow as a team, and it's going to be rough the next 24 hours for everyone."

Development on program and closing the gap on Stanford:

"Looking for us to improve. We know that Stanford is a heck of a program. They've been winning for a long time and have a lot of respect for their coaches and the way they play. Each and every week we are trying to improve, and that means winning. At the end of the day, it means winning. That's what it's all about. Winning so when we don't it hurts. You look at each performance and the good things and the things that you need to improve upon, and you take stock in both. It's just we've got to continue to grow as a team, and I think that's pretty obvious, but I'm confident in the group of people we have on and off the field, and I'm excited to keep coaching these guys through the bowl game."

On Chase Garbers' performance:

"I thought Chase did some good things. He seemed to be more comfortable. He was in rhythm. He seemed confident. There were some throws that Chase would love to have back, I'm sure, that's always going to be the case, but I thought we got better. That's one of the biggest things, I thought he got better, and he's a young player and he has to continue to improve but I thought he took a step forward even though there were some opportunities that I'm sure he would love to have back."

On Jordan Kunaszyk and the senior group and wanting the win:

"Yep, you do feel for everyone. It means as much to Jordan [Kunaszyk] as it does to anyone in our program because he put so much into it and he's such a great leader for us, and he just cares. We love him for it. I wish we could have done more for him and the rest of the guys. I don't know how to answer any better than that. It just sucks, but Jordan has a bright future in football, in life and I know he appreciates this. I wish we could have done it for him and the rest of the guys and found a way to win the game. The reality is that we didn't, but not all is lost."

On upcoming bowl game:

"It's always one of our goals to win a bowl game, so we gave ourselves that opportunity and we're going to bowl practices, which is going to be something that they're going to be excited to get back to work. Since we don't have a game next week, honestly, it might be more than 24 hours, it's the reality of it, but we get to play again. This team, this group of guys get to play together again, and we get to practice, work together and develop some of the younger guys who haven't gotten as many reps. That's a big deal."