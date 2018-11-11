What did you tell your team at the half

“To boil it down, it was something in effect of we played as bad as we could play. And we were down two scores. So let’s play as good as we can play and go win the game. No magic speech. We couldn’t get out of our own way in first half. The offense couldn’t stay on the field and the defense couldn’t get off the field.“

It’s the next step for us and really I couldn’t be more proud. Down 14 and we didn’t do much. And we came out and played confident and played it hard and I’m proud of that.“

On what he told the team after the game

“Just that I’m proud of them. The guys are tough and compete and play for each other and have a belief amongst them. Really in the end that’s all that matters. There were moments where there’s ups and downs and little dips and we’ve had them this year. And they’ll happen during a game, but they continue to fight and pay for each other and it validates that."

On Luc Bequette

“Luc (Bequette) is a steady guy. He brings It every day. He does a lot of things that probably don’t show up here. But he and Jordan play hard. They have a really good camaraderie. A group of guys that play really good together."

On Traveon Beck

“Traveon has gotten better and better. He’s not big. But he’s got elite quickness and he’s really smart. He made some really good plays today. The fake FG and a couple plays on the screen. And the interception was huge. He disguised the coverage and kind of baited the guy. We need him to keep getting better and better.”

On Evan Weaver

“Weaver is a throw back through and through but there’s a lot of tough guys on the defense. Not sure there are any tougher. But week in and week out he tackles a lot of people and gets people on the ground.”

Key to the defense

“Our faith in each other. Guys wanted to go out there. They were talking, this is how we want it. They know we’re going against a talented team with a good scheme. They want to line up and they’re not afraid to go out there. You know you’ll get beat sometimes but they’ll line up again and that’s what it takes.

“To get bowl eligible and know those guys had such a big part. That’s one of our goals is to win a bowl game. And we put ourselves in a position to do that. That needs to be an expectation. Not just to get there but finishing. We have a heckuva game next week against an opponent we all know about.”