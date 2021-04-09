With spring in the books, we're taking a look at every position group from the spring and where they stand going into the 2021 season. Today, we're looking at the running backs Previous Installments: Special Teams | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers The running back room in Berkeley remains relatively unchanged from 2020 to 2021, the Bears did lose Bradrick Shaw, Drew Schlegel and Zach Angelillo to the transfer portal, but find themselves with a bevvy of running backs who could take snaps for them in 2021.

Those Who Played in 2020

Three of the four ballcarriers for the Bears are back in 2021, in Marcel Dancy, Christopher Brown Jr., and Damien Moore. The Bears know what they have in all three for the most part. In Dancy, they have a back who does well at making something out of nothing in small spaces, with great balance and side to side agility. Dancy missed a few practices this spring, as he's part of the entrepreneurship graduate credential program that some of the other super-seniors are working on, but he'll play a role for the Bears as a change of pace guy. In Brown, the Bears have a tough runner who was rankled by injury in 2020. Sturdy at 230 lbs, Brown will likely be the Bears starting running back, showing in the spring game that he's still able to get his pads down, break arm tackles, and explode off them for extra yards. Brown's still the Bears active leading rusher, scorer, and the leader in all purpose yards, and while he's not a guy with elite speed, he has enough to make defenders make 'business decisions' when he gets to the second level of the defense. In Moore, the Bears have another bigger bodied runner, one who has some excellent skills as a one-cut runner, along with a fantastic stiff-arm. He has been solid in pass protection as well, and has shown some more of the escape ability that got him on the field in 2020. While those three guys could end up being the running back rotation for the Bears in 2021, there's a belief that the other three running backs could add something to the room moving forward.

Who Hasn't Played