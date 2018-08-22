Post-Practice August 22nd: Roster Updates, Game Prep, and Pie Talk
Justin Wilcox started off his post-practice interview with a couple roster announcements, those being that WR Greyson Bankhead (upper body) was out for the season, that TE Matt Laris was no longer with the program, and that ILB Gerran Brown was taking a medical retirement. The announcement about Brown comes after he was injured during camp, though according to Wilcox, it's the accumulation of multiple things, not just one injury.
"It's been over time, really tough deal and Gerran's a warrior," Wilcox said, "he loves football, wants to do it, it just happened, feel for him. It hurts, it hurts him real bad."
Brown was expected to be in Cal's rotation after a 2017 that saw his role increase with Devante Downs getting injured in the Washington State game. Brown recorded 61 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown in his sole collegiate action a year ago.
"I've been through it last year," Ray Hudson noted, " it's definitely a hard situation where we all feel for him, he's one of those guys that works day in and day out. He's one of those guys that are the smartest guys on the field, calling out everything. Offensively, you hate him, because he's calling out every route, but I think with Gerran, knowing how strong he is, he's gonna take this, he's not going to look at it in a bad light, and he's going to make the best of the situation."
"Gerran, he could have been a key to our team this year," inside linebacker Evan Weaver added, "it really just creates opportunities for the younger guys. All these freshmen we have, I think we have seven or eight in the middle linebacker room alone, it's going to create an opportunity for those guys to really show up before they touch the field."
With the loss of Brown, true freshman Evan Tattersall and junior Colt Doughty should see increased playing times, and Wilcox noted that the defensive coaches could package something in as well, using safeties or outside linebackers.
Brown will still be with the team, helping in an unofficial capacity, much like Cam Saffle has done with the group.
TEs and the Red Zone
During the final day of fall camp, Hudson caught a TD pass in a redzone drill, a play that got put up on the Cal football twitter account.
"Just a goal line play we wanted to run," Hudson said, "we were a little farther out, I noticed quick that it was zero (man coverage), so I made a little adjustment on it, blocking up front was perfect, they gave Ross enough time to step into it and get the perfect ball. I made the play we expect everybody to make, every day up front, Ross made a hell of a play."
The red-zone is an area where Cal struggled at times to finish drives, often settling for field goals up close. Having a bigger tight end room with Hudson and Ian Bunting is something that should help them turn some of those field goals into touchdowns.
"It was something we definitely struggled with last year, in the redzone," Hudson said, "that was a key focus point for us going into camp, we want to establish that we can be that answer. We can be a big threat, we can be down there and make sure a defense has to fear what we do, and if it takes three guys to guard us, that'll open up somebody else."
Game Prep for UNC Starting
Since school has started, fall camp has officially ended, and the Bears are getting ready to dive truly into prep for North Carolina.
"We'll do a little bit this week," Wilcox said, "Friday/Saturday, we'll incorporate some preparation for them, so we'll get a headstart. And we've already done some prep, then with our players it'll be introduced starting tomorrow."
With playing the same opponent for the second year in a row, there's already some familiarity, and it's been introduced to the players already in some shape or fashion.
"We got a brief overview on Monday," Weaver noted, "today we got a little more in-depth on it, and tomorrow's where we really take off, because today was more of a walkthrough, so we're really gonna start, splitting up scout teams and going against formations."
Pie Talk
The topic du jour among media before practice was pie, because any media personality that you talk to will have an opinion on food, so naturally, the question got brought up to everyone speaking to the media today.
"Best kind of pie? Oh, well I am a connoisseur. This is probably on the other end, but have you ever had mincemeat pie? So bad, it's a misnomer, it's a huge con, it's a conspiracy from the mincemeat people, to fool everybody. That's the loser. Golly, I'm just a plain old American guy I guess, I like apple pie." - Wilcox
"Lemon merengue, no doubt. My mother makes it the best." - Hudson
"Best kind of pie, can't go wrong with my grandma's apple pie, don't say anything wrong about it either, it's my grandma's pie. Costco's got a good one too." - Weaver
Other Notes
- Official Depth Chart released Monday
- Captains will be announced by Monday as well
