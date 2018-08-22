Justin Wilcox started off his post-practice interview with a couple roster announcements, those being that WR Greyson Bankhead (upper body) was out for the season, that TE Matt Laris was no longer with the program, and that ILB Gerran Brown was taking a medical retirement. The announcement about Brown comes after he was injured during camp, though according to Wilcox, it's the accumulation of multiple things, not just one injury.

"It's been over time, really tough deal and Gerran's a warrior," Wilcox said, "he loves football, wants to do it, it just happened, feel for him. It hurts, it hurts him real bad."

Brown was expected to be in Cal's rotation after a 2017 that saw his role increase with Devante Downs getting injured in the Washington State game. Brown recorded 61 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown in his sole collegiate action a year ago.

"I've been through it last year," Ray Hudson noted, " it's definitely a hard situation where we all feel for him, he's one of those guys that works day in and day out. He's one of those guys that are the smartest guys on the field, calling out everything. Offensively, you hate him, because he's calling out every route, but I think with Gerran, knowing how strong he is, he's gonna take this, he's not going to look at it in a bad light, and he's going to make the best of the situation."

"Gerran, he could have been a key to our team this year," inside linebacker Evan Weaver added, "it really just creates opportunities for the younger guys. All these freshmen we have, I think we have seven or eight in the middle linebacker room alone, it's going to create an opportunity for those guys to really show up before they touch the field."

With the loss of Brown, true freshman Evan Tattersall and junior Colt Doughty should see increased playing times, and Wilcox noted that the defensive coaches could package something in as well, using safeties or outside linebackers.

Brown will still be with the team, helping in an unofficial capacity, much like Cam Saffle has done with the group.