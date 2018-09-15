On Marcel Dancy:

"He's a tough guy to tackle and he's built low to the ground. It was nice to see him get in there and get some opportunities because he's been doing that in practice.

On experimenting with player positions

"It was nice to see Ian (Bunting) make a couple nice catches. Chase threw the ball 8 or 9 feet in the air and he just jumped up and caught it. I give a lot of credit to Idaho State, they played really well and were tough. We were bigger than they were and had more speed. It's going to get harder and harder as we move into the schedule here and get into Pac 12 play. Ian making some catches and Nikko (Remigio) with the punt return, it's good to see that. We just have so much that we need to clean up. It's apparent."

On Jordan Duncan and Jeremiah Hawkins

"We had some opportunities in the past game where we didn't catch them and it's nice to see them finish that. Jeremiah can do something with the ball once he catches it. He's strong and we see him make those plays. Same with Jordan, he's worked hard. He's had a good offseason, changed his body. In fall camp, he was moving a lot better than he did a year ago.

On the impact of mistakes

"The better the team you're playing, the harder it is going to be to recover from those. Fifteen-yard penalties, pass interference, facemask on a third down, third down pass interference, fourth down pass interference that they end up scoring on, running into the punt return. We scored a touchdown, and then the ball comes back and then we are out of bounds. We can't have that. If it's 10 out of 11 guys doing it right and one not. They're trying, doesn't mean they aren't trying. No one on our team overlooked the opponent today, we just have to play better. It's technique, it's focus, and it's training. We have to be better across the board, starting with me.

On Ashtyn Davis' interception

"It was nice, he went up and got the ball. He's been playing well. He's gotten better and better since he has been playing a lot for us last year and now. He's a talented athlete. He ran through a tackle and beat everyone on the sideline. He plays fearless."

On Jake Ashton's touchdown

"It was awesome. Jake's worked hard. He's put a lot of time in here so it was nice to see him go in today and make that play."