On today's win:

"They're all big, I mean it's huge. It gives guys validation. It gives them confidence and we've got to build on it, that's what's most important. I think everyone is really excited and it's a great environment in the locker room as you would expect, but I also don't think anyone is surprised. It's tough to win and our guys competed extremely hard and battled [with] toughness out there but we weren't perfect. But we found a way to win the game and that's what we are most proud of."

As a coach with a defensive background, his feeling about the game:

"I loved it. Obviously, we want to go out there and score every time, but we knew that would be hard with Washington's defense. There's going to be a time where two or three yards are good. We also knew that punting the ball and field position would be huge in this game and it was. It was a total team win and I have a ton of respect for their program. They're a heck of a team, great players, and really well coached. We knew it would be a tough and grimy and gritty game and we found a way. I think you can point to a number of plays and players that just had critical plays. You never know when they're coming but we made enough of them and that was huge."

On Evan Weaver's interception return for a touchdown:

"Evan has played really well all year. That guy is just a football player through and through – a true competitor. He (UW wide receiver) ran a little jig and he played underneath it with some good depth and jumped up and caught it and ran it in. It was a heck of a play. You can look at a lot of statistics and think what you want, but the turnovers with taking the ball away twice is critical."

On running out the clock on the final drive:

"All of the plays are critical because the first down sets up the second. I know the easy one to look at is the third down completion to Pat Laird when we get it by just enough. And then Pat has some big runs to seal it, and then they use a timeout and then we were able to finish it. Everyone's involved in that. Running the ball and winning the game that way, that was huge and there were a lot of guys that contributed to that."

On the defense's effort:

"Competing and playing really hard. They weren't perfect. They ran extremely hard, they were communicating really well but not perfect again but I think they just played with an edge. They played confident, they expected us to make good plays and we didn't look surprised when we made them."