Assorted quotes from Cal players and head coach Justin Wilcox in the aftermath of the Bears' 21-18 win in Provo.

Head Coach Justin Wilcox

Jeffery Swinger - USA Today Sports

On How The Defense Played "Well, how the team went – we all are. I'm really proud of how the guys competed again – coming into a place like this. It was a hostile environment. It was rocking. This was a real physical team that was well coached. We didn't play our cleanest, but we found a way to win. We didn't panic. Guys on the sidelines were always solving problems. Everyone was working on what we needed to do next instead of worrying about the last play and I'm proud of them for that. We're making strides, and we still have a long way to go. They realize that. It's hard to win. It's a good football team we played and we battled. I'm proud of them for that. We've just got to play better." On Controlling The Tempo "It's huge. You could tell in the first half what kind of a game it was going to be. You knew coming in that it could turn into one of those games where you just grind and everything matters. The first half, offensively, there were opportunities. Whether it was a deep ball that we couldn't hit, a third-down drop or a penalty that put us behind the chains forcing us to punt the ball. You felt it. They did a good job of staying on schedule. We didn't do a great job in the first half of finishing tackling. There were yards after contact for them. The possessions were a premium. In the second half, we made more of those plays on offense and that's the difference. Our defense battled and got off the field in the second half. There were a couple of times in there, the two turnovers. Those exchanges where we had the muffed punt and the defense went out there without a panic and made plays. And the interception. To be able to get a three-and-out and make them punt. That was huge. I think offensively, you could see some of those drives where we were moving the chains, creating more explosives. We need more. We had chances for more, but that's an improvement. I think as a whole, offensively and defensively, we played different in the second half." On Two Quarterbacks "I'm proud of how they competed. They created some rhythm. The element of those different kinds of packages – being on the defensive side of the ball for so long – it's tough. We still can do a lot of things better in terms of our execution and operation of those plays. I thought they did a nice job. You noticed it especially in the second half. We were stringing drives together. Even if we didn't get the points, that was a possession game. We moved the ball down, punted it and did different things and that was big."

Redshirt Freshman QB Chase Garbers

Jeffery Swinger - USA Today Sports

On Offensive Performance "Obviously, it wasn't our best performance. We struggled here and there, but we did what we had to do to get the win. That's all you can ask for. After halftime, we came together as an offense and told ourselves we were going to take over this half and that is what we did." On battle For Time Of Possession "BYU did a really good job keeping us off the field. They're not a really bit tempo team and you saw that tonight with their huddling. Our opportunities to hold onto the ball for longer than we did in the first half really showed in the second half." On His First Collegiate Start "Honestly, I just took it as another game. Coach Wilcox always preaches, "It's just a fancy practice," and that is how I thought about it, but being in a different environment was really cool." On Cal's Defensive Performance "Our defense is stellar. We go against it every day at practice. We love turnovers and we saw that today. Our defense really took over the game for us."

Redshirt Sophomore QB Brandon McIlwain

Jeffery Swinger - USA Today Sports

On Offensive Performance "We played a tough game on the road and we executed enough. We made plays when we needed to and between the both of us, we did our jobs. We did everything the coaches were asking of us to and ended up with a great win. We stuck to the plan and kept going. We kept pushing through and they got more tired." On His Confidence Throwing The Ball This Game "It worked and it got us a win. We're going to keep doing whatever we need to do to continue to win. Whatever I can do to keep the ball moving and get the ball back to Chase if I need to. Once they've seen a bunch of runs, it opens up a lot of room for our receivers. As a quarterback, I just want to get the ball to our playmakers." On Running A Two-Quarterback System "We both can throw and we both can run so you have to prepare for a lot. We do a good job at figuring out who is going to be playing at what time and complement each other. As long as one of us is in, we're going to keep the ball moving and keep doing what we do."

Junior Linebacker Evan Weaver

Cal Football

On the Defensive Performance "We played awesome. We had a great game plan by our coaches and great hard practices all week. We just came in and executed. Everybody was making plays. The D-line was holding their own, LBs were making plays and DBs were doing their thing as they always do. It really took a team effort today." On Cal's Second Straight Game With A Strong Defensive Performance "We still have a lot of work to do. We had some breakdowns today and gave up some really key plays, but those can be fixed with film. You can just tell that this team and this defense just wants to come play everyday and dominate the football every single play." On The Importance Of Beating BYU "It's huge. To start out 2-0, come into a great environment like this and beat a really good BYU team just shows how much we really want it this year. It should show the Cal fans that maybe they should come to some games this year because we're ready to play and we want them there."

Twitter Reaction Around the Cal Community

Great win Bears — Dejuan Butler (@DejuanKb21) September 9, 2018

BYU!!!! Y’all wrong for them cold showers tonight 🤦🏾‍♂️ That’s not cool lol — The Jordan Duncan (@Duncan2Humble) September 9, 2018

Nothing like a post game locker room celebration with the Bears after a big win! Go Bears! @CalAthletics pic.twitter.com/eGFHns4Z4k — Jim Knowlton (@ADCalBears) September 9, 2018

Proud of tray beck man 142 forever!! — Vic Enwere (@VicEnwere23) September 9, 2018

Mt. SAC Alumnus @lone_toailoa #55 DL - California, using his DELCOTS in the PAC-12; Get Off, Bone on Bone Swipe, Flip the Hips, Reduce Shoulder Pad Surface Area, and Run the Hoop to rush BYU’s QB. @mtsacfootball @CalFootball #SACDAWGS pic.twitter.com/j2SU3xDSsF — Coach Torres (@CoachTonyTorres) September 9, 2018

phew. I’ll take the W. — Marc Tausend (@MarcTausend) September 9, 2018

Been following Cal for 14 years and what a ride.

Went from really good offense and really good defense

to

Both just kind of OK

To

(Really?) Good offense and god awful defense

To now

Ok offense and (maybe?) really good defense.#GoBears — Ric Ellis (@RicEllis85) September 9, 2018

Tonight marks the third time in the Justin Wilcox era, and second time this season, that the Bears have held an opponent to three points or fewer in a first half. — Cal Football Notes (@calfbnotes) September 9, 2018

BIG TIME W!



S/o to that fan love on the road! #GoBears 🐻 pic.twitter.com/fCObwoC4Xz — Cal FB Recruiting (@CalRecruiting) September 9, 2018

2-0!!!! — Michael Bruno (@Coach_MikeBruno) September 9, 2018

thank you. @HeyImTray lol — Victor Wharton III (@VWIII7) September 9, 2018

2-0! Thankful for that W. pic.twitter.com/cKCOUrXVug — Cal Designs (@cal_designs) September 9, 2018

That’s my boy @Weavin_it ! So proud of you! That’s how you play D! pic.twitter.com/kfThMLDIgg — Christine Weaver (@uhavnoclu) September 9, 2018

@rayhudson11 : “kanawai what the hell was that dance...?”

Kanawai: “they just said move around...” https://t.co/s6deLi0mFn — ⚡️Alex Netherda⚡️ (@NoStarNerdy) September 9, 2018

Ill do ya two better: it was the EXACT same play he scored on against Oregon last year.

And 9 dont drop balls!!! That man is the truth https://t.co/m9duuiIgst — ⚡️Alex Netherda⚡️ (@NoStarNerdy) September 9, 2018