PHOTOS: Cal training camp 2024 (Day 16)
Cal went back to work Monday as the Bears opened the final week of training camp in a new location. Day 16 of practice took the team up north to the Sacramento area for one of two practices off campus this week.
Golden Bear Report was the only media outlet on hand for Monday's practice, and you can get an exclusive look at how things went in this collection of photos from the day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news