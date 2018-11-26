PFF Grades and Snap Counts: Cal's Defense in the Win over Colorado
For Cyber Monday, Rivals is offering a $99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop for new subscribers, click here to take advantage of that offer!
Cal's defense had yet another strong performance leading to a 33-21 win over Colorado on Senior Night, with Ashtyn Davis earning PFF National Team Honors. See how well he and everyone else graded below
* - denotes starter
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news