Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 11:13:29 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Grades and Snap Counts: Cal Offense in Win over Colorado

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

For Cyber Monday, Rivals is offering a $99 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop for new subscribers, click here to take advantage of that offer!

With the Bears' 33-21 win over Colorado Saturday, we're taking a look at the PFF grades from both sides of the ball, starting with the Bears' offense.

* - Denotes starter

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}