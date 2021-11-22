Cal Football PFF Breakdown: Cal Offense in the Big Game
In the aftermath of Cal's big 41-11 win over Stanford in the Big Game, we're looking at how Cal graded out on offense per Pro Football Focus and who played the most for the Bears.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news