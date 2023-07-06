June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 99 commitments for the 2024 class in the Pac-12 alone last month and today we continue our weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference. We move to the Pac-12.

WINNERS: Stanford, USC, Washington

Ryan Pellum (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

LOSERS: Oregon, UCLA, Utah

Jack Ressler

Oregon has the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 so the Ducks are not struggling at all in recruiting but they didn’t add many pieces during the all-important month of June. Only three prospects committed during the month in Devin Brooks, Jack Ressler and Kingston Lopa, none of them four-stars yet. UCLA is going to recruit its own way and it’s starting to show signs of success under coach Chip Kelly. But it was not a very busy month for the Bruins, who landed just three pledges in ATH Blake Tabaracci, OL Jensen Somerville and TE Robert Booker, who flipped from Wisconsin, as they have just nine total commitments. It has been a very slow start for Utah this recruiting cycle and June didn’t jumpstart things. With only five total pledges for the Pac-12 champs, the Utes got just one commit last month in three-star RB Hunter Andrews.

*****

HOLDING STEADY: Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State, Cal, Oregon State