In the just announced seven-game Cal football season, the Bears will be opening up their season November 7th at home against Washington.

Throughout the scheduling process, the prevailing thought was that the conference wanted to keep the games in their normal rotations, and that's what has happened for Cal. The Bears kept their home and road matchups with their divisional opponents, while keeping a road matchup with Arizona State, something that was on the original schedule.

Cal will be opening the season with a conference game for the first time since 1993, where they beat UCLA 27-25 on September 4th of that year. As of now, neither of the LA school are on the schedule, a first for the Bears since the 1925 football season.

The Pac-12 also announced that their games will be exclusively on the ESPN and Fox networks for this year, with no games on the Pac-12 Network in 2020. Cal's Black Friday matchup with Stanford will be broadcast nationally on Fox as well.