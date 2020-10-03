 Cal Starting the 2020 Season With Washington, Schedule Released
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 09:49:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Schedule Release: Cal Facing Washington to Start 2020 Season

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

In the just announced seven-game Cal football season, the Bears will be opening up their season November 7th at home against Washington.

Cal 2020 Schedule

November 7th - vs. Washington

November 14th - at Arizona State

November 21st - at. Oregon State

November 27th (Friday) - vs. Stanford

December 5th - vs. Oregon

December 12th - at Washington State

December 19th - TBA

Throughout the scheduling process, the prevailing thought was that the conference wanted to keep the games in their normal rotations, and that's what has happened for Cal. The Bears kept their home and road matchups with their divisional opponents, while keeping a road matchup with Arizona State, something that was on the original schedule.

Cal will be opening the season with a conference game for the first time since 1993, where they beat UCLA 27-25 on September 4th of that year. As of now, neither of the LA school are on the schedule, a first for the Bears since the 1925 football season.

The Pac-12 also announced that their games will be exclusively on the ESPN and Fox networks for this year, with no games on the Pac-12 Network in 2020. Cal's Black Friday matchup with Stanford will be broadcast nationally on Fox as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}