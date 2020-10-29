While Cal's full schedule for the 2020-21 season hasn't yet been released, the Bears have their full, 20 game Pac-12 slate somewhat set for the year, starting with two conference games in December. Cal will play Arizona State at home on December 3rd and UCLA on the road December 6th per a release from the school.

All of the Pac-12 conference games are set within a 4-5 day window in case games need to be rescheduled.

