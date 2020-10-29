Pac-12 Schedule Pairings Announced for Bears
While Cal's full schedule for the 2020-21 season hasn't yet been released, the Bears have their full, 20 game Pac-12 slate somewhat set for the year, starting with two conference games in December. Cal will play Arizona State at home on December 3rd and UCLA on the road December 6th per a release from the school.
All of the Pac-12 conference games are set within a 4-5 day window in case games need to be rescheduled.
Added December Games
- December 3 – vs. Arizona State
- December 6 – at UCLA
Conference Weekly Matchups
- Week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 3 – at Oregon/Oregon State
- Week of Jan. 6-10 – vs. Washington/Washington State
- Week of Jan. 13-17 – at Colorado/Utah
- Week of Jan. 20-24 – vs. UCLA/USC
- Week of Jan. 27-31 – at Arizona/Arizona State
- Week of Feb. 3-7 – vs. Stanford
- Week of Feb. 10-14 – vs. Colorado/Utah
- Week of Feb. 17-21 – at Washington/Washington State
- Week of Feb. 24-28 – vs. Oregon/Oregon State
- Week of March 6/7 – at Stanford
In this schedule, Cal will only play Arizona and USC once apiece, getting the Trojans at home and the Wildcats on the road. The NCAA men's basketball season will start on November 25th, but no non-conference dates have been officially set in stone for the Bears at this point.
Per the Cal release, game times and specific dates will be announced after TV partners have made their selections of games. All of Cal's conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, the ESPN family of networks, FOX/Fox Sports 1, or CBS.