Oregon was selected by the media as the team predicted to win the Pac-12 Championship Game

Cal was voted to finish second in the Pac-12 North in the Pac-12 preseason poll. The Bears garnered three first-place votes for their division, finishing behind Oregon and ahead of Washington, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State. Cal finished tied for second in the Pac-12 North in 2019

Pac-12 North

1. Oregon - Even with a new quarterback, offensive line, new defensive backs and replacing Troy Dye, Oregon has recruited well enough to the point where it's hard to pick against them.

2. California - Cal has the quarterback position figured out, returns most of their offense and a good chunk of their defense. There will be a few growing pains with a couple big pieces to replace on defense, but the Bears have more depth than they've had in a while.

3. Washington - Plenty of talent, but new coordinators, first time head coach and two of the best UW defenders opting out in Joe Tryon and Levi Onwurzurike put the Huskies here

4. Oregon State - Jonathan Smith has done a great job with the Beavers in pulling them out of the pit Gary Andersen left them in, utilizing the transfer portal to great effect. They have skill guys to replace, namely Isaiah Hodgins, but they're improving quick

5. Stanford - Lot of uncertainty at Stanford, a team that lost their two best players in Walker Little and Paulson Adebo to opt-outs. Still plenty of talent there, but the depth has been hurt with the transfer portal

6. Washington State - Probably underrating Nick Rolovich, who's very good at putting players in a position to succeed, but Washington State has had a fair amount of roster movement in the offseason and will be breaking in a new quarterback as well.

Pac-12 South

1. USC - Kedon Slovis is a darn good quarterback and the Trojans still have one of the best arrays of wideouts to throw to in the country, even with Michael Pittman Jr. in the NFL now. Lot of young DB talent for the Trojans as well.

2. Arizona State - Could challenge for the South, all will depend on what happens in the opener vs. USC November 7th. Lot of similarities with Cal and ASU, as they're teams that are close to making the next step towards consistently competing for the Pac-12. Jayden Daniels is a game-changer.

3. Utah - Lots to replace, but Kyle Whittingham always seems to figure it out. QB battle should be interesting, with South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley and Texas transfer Cam Rising fighting it out.

4. UCLA - A team that should have the pieces figured out in year three of Chip Kelly, but is a work in progress. Dorian Thompson-Robinson can get hot, and Demetric Felton may be the best return man in the conference.

5. Colorado - Karl Dorrell has a lot of work to do in Boulder, as the Buffs haven't really been able to gather for practice with the current public health order (expiring tomorrow). Bit of a mystery.

6. Arizona - Grant Gunnell is a talented QB, but the Wildcats have had massive losses to the transfer portal, to the point where they have only five scholarship linebackers. That's bordering on the same territory as Cal's 2016 defense, which was not good.