And we're back. At least in six weeks. The Pac-12 Conference has announced, as a result of their meeting this afternoon, that the conference will resume play in football November 6th, being the final Power 5 conference to return to football this fall. This culminates a process that started with the Big Ten's announced return to play last week, and will see Cal play this fall.

What this Means

Cal, along with the rest of the Pac-12, will play a seven-game schedule, starting the weekend of November 6th and ending the weekend of December 18th. This will be a schedule which has each team face their entire division, plus one cross-divisional game, and a season finale against the team ranked the same in the opposite division (1st vs. 1st, 2nd vs. 2nd, and so on) on the day of the Pac-12 Championship. As far as health clearance for practice, the Mercury News' Jon Wilner reported the California health officials approved an increase in cohort size allowed for workouts to make practices possible. The New York Times' John Branch, who is writing a series on Cal Athletics dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic, broke news that the city of Berkeley's public health department signed off on sports with approved return-to-play plans, plans that could not only help start Cal's football preparation starting tomorrow, but could get basketball teams back in the gym. EDIT: Per Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton, Cal's return to play plan has officially been accepted by the Berkeley Public Health department, which could signal the start of practice as soon as tomorrow.

Update: Berkeley Public Health OKs "college sports teams with an approved, institution-specific 'return to play' safety plan" to practice indoors and conduct other activities.

Cal making plans for football practice on Friday -- dependent on today's Pac-12 vote. https://t.co/JllG9TKW7w — John Branch (@JohnBranchNYT) September 24, 2020

Along with this, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is recommending that all teams be eligible for a bowl game this season, regardless of win-loss record, which should make for the strangest season in recent history. A schedule for the season will reportedly be released in the coming days The Pac-12 will also play this season without fans in their stadiums as well. Pac-12 Basketball start up on November 25th, as the NCAA approved that start date for basketball prior to this announcement

Historical Context

Cal once had a season that started late due to a global pandemic 102 years ago. It was the third season for the Bears under legendary coach Andy Smith, who would lead them to their first Rose Bowl win two years later. Cal started their season October 5th that year, with a 21-7 loss to Fort McDowell (a military outpost 23 miles northeast of Phoenix). They ended on December 14th with a 33-7 win over USC. The Bears finished 7-2, with another loss coming to Mather Field (an Air Force base outside of Sacramento), but with a 67-0 win over Stanford, a 6-0 win over Oregon, and a 20-0 win over the San Pedro Naval Base (which no longer exists). 1918 is recognized as Cal's first championship in the Pacific Coast Conference, a predecessor to the Pac-12. Cal didn't go to the Rose Bowl that year, as teams from military bases were sent during the final two years of the first World War, with a team from the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago beating a Marine Core team from Mare Island in Vallejo, 17-0.

Odds and Ends from the Pac-12 Release

On testing protocol: "For universities utilizing daily antigen testing, at least one weekly PCR test will also be administered for each student-athlete, in addition to all positive tests to be confirmed with a PCR test. All testing recommendations will be reviewed and updated as needed on an ongoing basis. To address concerns regarding potential health outcomes related to the virus, each Pac-12 sports medicine group will be implementing cardiac monitoring protocols for all student-athletes with a positive test. The Pac-12 institutions are also participating in a national COVID-19 cardiac registry which will allow for medical practitioners to monitor closely, and gain greater insight into, potential health outcomes in student-athletes." On the return of fall and winter sports "In the sport of football, Pac-12 universities with the necessary public health approvals may commence practice immediately with a seven game Conference-only season to begin on November 6, and the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 18, enabling Pac-12 teams to be considered for selection by the CFP. The football schedule will be released in the coming days. In the sport of men’s and women’s basketball, the season will begin on the NCAA official start date of November 25. Further details regarding basketball schedules will be released in the near future. For the Winter sports of wrestling, women’s gymnastics, and men’s & women’s swimming and diving, each university will determine when practice may commence in accordance with local public health official guidance and the situation on campus. Final competition schedules will be released for those sports at a later date. Fall sports for which post-season championships were postponed by the NCAA until the spring will be conducted starting January 2021, with preparation and practice occurring during the fall as permitted by NCAA rules."

Statements from Cal Officials

Chancellor Carol Christ This decision to have our student-athletes return to competition and practice was reached with extreme care and deliberation. The health and well-being of our student-athletes is our primary concern. Before we were willing to move to this stage, a number of health-related issues needed to be resolved, specifically: - Provision of daily COVID-19 testing to student-athletes, - Lower rates of infection in the community and positively trending pandemic conditions generally, and - Further study on the specific health risks to student-athletes who contract COVID-19, namely myocarditis. I am confident that these conditions and questions have been adequately addressed. In particular, having our student-athletes tested on a daily basis will help limit community spread of COVID-19. As a campus, we have carefully monitored local pandemic conditions and have consulted regularly with local public health authorities as we have worked toward a phased re-start of activities that cannot be done remotely. We began with ramping up our on-campus research efforts, then allowed a limited number of students to occupy our residence halls, and now will carefully add in-person competition and practice for our student-athletes. We hope to announce the limited expansion of other on-campus, in-person activities soon. As with the decisions we have made to date, we will proceed deliberately and carefully, as conditions permit and in full compliance with public health orders and guidelines. As we proceed with practice and competition, we will monitor the health of our student-athletes and our community closely and will not hesitate to reverse our decision. Athletic Director Jim Knowton: Today's announcement by the Pac-12 provides an optimistic next step in order to resume competition. Our goal since the onset of the pandemic has been to provide a safe way for our teams to return fully to the sports they love. That has not changed and remains our primary objective. Working alongside Chancellor Carol Christ, we have remained thoughtful and deliberative in our approach every step of the way. We have no higher priority than the health and well-being of everyone associated with our athletic programs – student-athletes, coaches, staff and the Cal community. Our return-to-campus protocols will continue to follow guidelines in line with the Berkeley Public Health order, and within our current structure, we believe we have a high level of control in place. With nearly 250 student-athletes training on campus, we are happy to report that we have not seen any cases traced back to contact within our facilities. Over the past month, we have seen decreasing infection rates in the Berkeley area and have developed a better understanding of health risks and treatment. With the addition of rapid daily antigen testing, which is expected to be operational very soon, we are confident that we can significantly limit the spread of infection during athletic activity. University Health Services continues to work in concert with local public health authorities to discuss a roadmap that will allow a safe return to full athletic activities. Conversations have been productive, and we are grateful for their leadership and partnership. Our plan for resumption of athletic activities has been approved by Berkeley Public Health and is in full alignment with Pac-12, state and NCAA guidelines. We will be increasing our cohort size, adding indoor workouts (up to 10% capacity), and adding contact activities once daily testing is available. We are ready to move forward on a path to competition and will be prepared to adjust whenever it becomes necessary. MBB Head Coach Mark Fox

Football Head Coach Justin Wilcox