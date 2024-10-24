Two major visits coming up for four-star QB Jaron Sagapolutele

in other news
WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State
Everything coach Justin Wilcox, QB Fernando Mendoza and ILB Teddye Buchanan said after Saturday's loss to the Wolfpack.
Game thread: Cal vs. NC State
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Wolfpack for the first time.
Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State
The junior running back will miss his third game of the season when the Bears take the field Saturday afternoon.
Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win
A look ahead to the Bears' return home to Berkeley on Saturday for their first ever matchup with the Wolfpack.
Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game
The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.
