WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

WATCH: Cal postgame press conference following 1-point loss to NC State

Everything coach Justin Wilcox, QB Fernando Mendoza and ILB Teddye Buchanan said after Saturday's loss to the Wolfpack.

 • Staff
Game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears host the Wolfpack for the first time.

 • Matt Moreno
Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State

Jaydn Ott not expected to play for Cal vs. NC State

The junior running back will miss his third game of the season when the Bears take the field Saturday afternoon.

 • Matt Moreno
Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

Preview: Cal welcomes NC State with both teams looking for first ACC win

A look ahead to the Bears' return home to Berkeley on Saturday for their first ever matchup with the Wolfpack.

 • AJ Alany
Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal visitor list for NC State game

The four-star recruit from Georgia will be one of the highest-ranked prospects to visit with the Bears this season.

 • Matt Moreno

Published Oct 24, 2024
Two major visits coming up for four-star QB Jaron Sagapolutele
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
