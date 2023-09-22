Sitting at 2-1, Cal will face its first ranked opponent of the season, beginning a tough stretch of seven currently-ranked opponents over the final nine games. Ranked eighth in the Associated Press Top 25, Washington is far from a pushover. Led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr, the Huskies (3-0) rank first in the nation in passing offense. On the other side of the ball, they are no slouches either, allowing a mere 12 points per game.

In 2022, Cal kept the game relatively close, as it came down to the final possession. This time around, the Golden Bears will face their Pac-12 rival in Washington, where they’ve had point totals of 43 and 56 points already. Cal is currently a three-touchdown underdog, and will have its work cut out for it Saturday in Seattle.