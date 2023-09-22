Opponent Breakdown: No. 8 Washington
Sitting at 2-1, Cal will face its first ranked opponent of the season, beginning a tough stretch of seven currently-ranked opponents over the final nine games. Ranked eighth in the Associated Press Top 25, Washington is far from a pushover. Led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr, the Huskies (3-0) rank first in the nation in passing offense. On the other side of the ball, they are no slouches either, allowing a mere 12 points per game.
In 2022, Cal kept the game relatively close, as it came down to the final possession. This time around, the Golden Bears will face their Pac-12 rival in Washington, where they’ve had point totals of 43 and 56 points already. Cal is currently a three-touchdown underdog, and will have its work cut out for it Saturday in Seattle.
Players to watch
QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Huskies’ quarterback could not have started his 2023 season better. Sitting at second in Heisman Trophy odds, he is on pace for one of the greatest seasons in UW history. The Huskies’ passing offense is nothing short of spectacular, averaging video game-like numbers at 493.3 yards per game. For context, the Bears’ passing offense averages 198.7, less than half of Penix and company’s total. In 2022, Penix went 36 of 51 for 374 yards and three touchdowns against Cal. As mentioned, the Bears will face a new and improved version of him on the road this time. If they can match their 2022 performance of holding him to 28 points, the Bears may have a real puncher's chance.
