Coming off two big road victories — 42-17 against Lamar and 33-6 against FBS opponent Nevada — Idaho is off to a hot 2-0 start early in the 2023 season. Two games in, the Vandals currently lay claim to first place in the Big Sky Conference. Led by second-year quarterback and 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy, the Vandals will look to continue their impressive play against the Bears at California Memorial Stadium in the final nonconference game for Cal.

It is not bold to claim that the Bears will be the biggest challenge for Idaho yet, as they are 1-1 and coming off a narrow loss and stout defensive performance against Auburn, while the Vandals’ first two games came against two 0-2 teams.

That said, their strong showing against Nevada made them one of three FCS teams that beat an FBS opponent this season, and is their first victory against one since 1994. Idaho became the first school to move down to the FCS in 2018.