News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Opponent breakdown: Idaho

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, who threw for 313 yards and 2 TDs last week, hands off a pass in a game against Washington State last season.
Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, who threw for 313 yards and 2 TDs last week, hands off a pass in a game against Washington State last season. (Young Kwak | Associated Press)
AJ Alany
Staff writer

RELATED: 10 storylines to watch as Cal hosts Idaho

Coming off two big road victories — 42-17 against Lamar and 33-6 against FBS opponent Nevada — Idaho is off to a hot 2-0 start early in the 2023 season. Two games in, the Vandals currently lay claim to first place in the Big Sky Conference. Led by second-year quarterback and 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy, the Vandals will look to continue their impressive play against the Bears at California Memorial Stadium in the final nonconference game for Cal.

It is not bold to claim that the Bears will be the biggest challenge for Idaho yet, as they are 1-1 and coming off a narrow loss and stout defensive performance against Auburn, while the Vandals’ first two games came against two 0-2 teams.

That said, their strong showing against Nevada made them one of three FCS teams that beat an FBS opponent this season, and is their first victory against one since 1994. Idaho became the first school to move down to the FCS in 2018.

Players to watch

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}