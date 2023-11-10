The first time Mark Madsen called Jalen Cone over the offseason to try to lure him from the transfer portal, Cone turned him down.

"It's actually a funny story," Cone says, recounting the process that led to him landing at Cal as part of Madsen's rebuilding project with the Bears.

"Coach Madsen hit me up when he was still the coach at Utah Valley, and I entertained him a little bit, I was respectful, let him down easy. I just told him, 'I'm trying to get back to the Power 5 level.' He understood," Cone said. "And [a few days or a week] later he gives me a call and he was like, 'I hope I've got a chance now.' My ESPN app goes off, the notification comes up, 'Cal hires Laker legend Mark Madsen.'"