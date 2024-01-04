Cal's deepest position received another boost late Wednesday evening as Old Dominion running back Kadarius Calloway announced his commitment to the Bears after one season with the Monarchs. The one-time Alabama signee eventually changed course and made his way to East Mississippi Community College prior to arriving at Old Dominion where he rushed for 623 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

The 6-foot, 217-pound junior averaged 7.1 yards per carry to go along with eight catches for 48 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Calloway joins a loaded backfield in Berkeley that has been assembled by Bears running backs coach Aristotle Thompson. Cal is expected to return Pac-12 leading rusher Jaydn Ott in 2024 to headline a group that also includes Justin Williams-Thomas, Byron Cardwell, Jaivian Thomas, Ashton Stredick and Dean-Taylor Chapman.

Williams-Thomas (Tennessee) and Cardwell (Oregon) were two of Cal's most notable transfer additions last offseason but both had to deal with injury problems in 2023. Cardwell missed the 2023 season with an injury suffered in the spring while Williams-Thomas worked his way back from a previous injury to eventually become part of the rotation by the end of the year.

A Philadelphia, Mississippi native, Calloway signed with the Crimson Tide as a defensive back before making the move to offense while at EMCC. As a defensive back prospect out of Philadelphia High School, the newest Cal running back addition was rated as the 52nd-best recruit in the 2021 class by Rivals.

He was ranked as the top prospect in Mississippi and the No. 5 safety in 2021. He chose Alabama after earlier being committed to in-state Mississippi State at one point in the process. Louisville was another program that offered him as a high school recruit.

Coastal Carolina, Connecticut and Arkansas State recently all came into the picture after Calloway announced his plan to enter the transfer portal.

He is the ninth transfer addition for the Bears this offseason.