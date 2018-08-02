Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 16:39:29 -0500') }} football Edit

OLB Target Myles Jernigan on his West Coast Swing out to Cal

Wgekwaclueoqhfxi8q45
Cal Football
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal's on the hunt for linebackers in the 2019 class, and with their big recruiting weekend to close out July, they hosted a big one in South Grand Prairie outside linebacker Myles Jernigan. Jerniga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}