Cal's class landed a big piece Wednesday with the commitment of Eastside Catholic (WA) offensive lineman William Reed, who had put the Bears in his top 10 schools at the beginning of June. At the time, Reed wanted to do his due diligence on the other schools among his top group, possibly leading to a decision closer to any prospective season. A month and a half later, that changed.

"It just became more clear to me that Cal was the right fit from a program, academic, geographic standpoint," Reed told Golden Bear Report via Twitter DM, "Also, I love the fact that the coaches have Cal on the upswing. They are going to do great things in the coming years. The coaching staff and my interactions were always positive, and my visit there was incredible."

Offensive line coach Angus McClure was the primary recruiter for Reed, who committed to the Bears on the 7th, prior to announcing it on the 15th. The reaction to Reed's commitment, as the Bears have been recruiting him for a while, was emphatic.

"We had several conversations and zoom calls, and then I committed to Coach McClure and confirmed it with Coach Wilcox over the phone," Reed noted, "It was pretty intense. Lots of yelling and texts. It felt really good to know that they thought I was an important piece of their recruiting class."

Zoom meetings have been a fixture of the recruiting process for Reed with Cal, and the Bears' virtual meetings with him helped him get a feel of the program.

"That has been really cool," Reed said, "I have been doing zoom calls with coaches and other commits, as well as some of the 2020 class linemen. Those calls really gave me the feeling that I was going to be a fit with all of their dudes. Felt like family."

There's plenty of uncertainty around football right now, as to whether the 2020 season is played due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country, but Reed is preparing as if there's no doubt about a season, as he wants his Eastside Catholic squad to repeat as a state champion for the third consecutive year.

"As far as preparation for the season, there is still a ton of wood to chop," Reed said, "I am doing two a day lifting and training workouts with the assumption that we are going to play. We need to be prepared to get a 3rd State Championship. I am really goal oriented, and after the first one, I wanted the second one, and now I am not going to stop until our team gets the 3rd one."

Reed is locked in with Cal now, and he's relieved that the recruiting process has finished for him.

"I am really excited about being committed," Reed said, "The process has been humbling, overwhelming at times, but very cool. Getting to the end of this process has been rewarding, and a bit surreal."