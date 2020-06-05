News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 10:38:19 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Austin Barry has some Pac-12 frontrunners

Austin Barry
Austin Barry
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Austin Barry has seen his recruitment take off through the coronavirus travel ban and he’s thrilled with how things have progressed.“I honestly never thought it would be like that but I’m excited f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}