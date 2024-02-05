As the first transfer portal window of the offseason has closed, here is an assessment of where Cal’s special teams stand as the Bears head into spring with practice set to begin March 18 .

Cal saw some lackluster special teams play in 2023, from kicking struggles to poor production on both kick and punt returns. There’s been some movement when it comes to kicking, as well as a number of new skill position players who have the potential to contribute on special teams.

The Bears’ early parts of the season were marked by kicking woes, which contributed to troubles in nonconference games, including Cal’s matchup against Auburn. Sophomore Michael Luckhurst, Cal’s starting placekicker heading into the season out of fall camp, struggled in the first few games and was eventually replaced by freshman walk-on Mateen Bhaghani.

Luckhurst was 11 for 14 on extra point kicks, notably missing two of three in Cal’s loss against Washington before losing the job to Bhaghani. However, the bigger problem proved to be field goals: Luckhurst missed four of nine field goals through four games, and including three in the Bears’ 14-10 loss against Auburn.

After taking over, Bhaghani had more success in both departments; the freshman was perfect on extra points through the rest of the season (29 for 29) and made eight out of nine field goals — including two over 40 yards — with one miss in the Bears’ 34-14 loss against Utah. After the early kicking troubles, the Bears steadied as conference play went on.

When it came to punting, however, Cal had much more stability throughout the season. Starting punter Lachlan Wilson averaged 44.5 net yards per attempt, with an average of 3.87 seconds of hang time. This placed Wilson tied for 23rd in the FBS in punting. Wilson played in all 13 games of the season for the Bears and received second-team all-conference honors in December after finishing second in the Pac-12 in average yards per punt.

In the returns category, the Bears struggled considerably more, especially when it came to punt returns. Cal was ranked No. 122 out of 130 teams for punt returns in the FBS, with a 2.89 average through 13 games. Kick returns fared better, at 486 yards with the 61st place in the FBS, though with room to improve at 486 yards through 13 games. While the kicking issues were solved by the latter half of the season, returns continued to be a problem. In the last two weeks of the Bears’ season, however, running back Jaydn Ott was fielding returns, leading to the Bears’ only return touchdown of the season against UCLA on the sophomore’s first kickoff return.

“I don’t know that we had played a real complete game on special teams up to this point, but this one was much better, obviously. So really proud of the group and again, credit goes to the coaching staff,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox after the Bears’ win over UCLA in November. “But the power is with the players, they have to take that and believe in it, and they do — so really proud of the whole unit.”