Offense Excels, Defense Struggles for Cal in 42-30 Win over Sac State

The 2021 season has been a reversal of fortunes for Cal Football. The Cal offense, both passing and running, has looked decent over the pass two games. The Cal defense has struggled against the pass, and the Bears relied on their offense, the passing game in the first half and the run game in the second, to take them to their first win of the season in a 42-30 decision over Sacramento State

Cal got off to a strong start, with Chase Garbers completing his first 10 passes. After the Cal defense forced a three and out, Garbers would find five different receivers on the first drive, including an 18 yard catch and run by Nikko Remigio to set up Damien Moore's 4 yard touchdown run. It would be the third straight game where Cal scored first, and the third game where Moore would score a touchdown.

After a kick out of bounds by Dario Longhetto, Sacramento State had the first of a handful of deep balls allowed by Cal DBs, as Chris Miller made a grab of 21 yards on a fade behind Collin Gamble. Asher O'Hara, one of two quarterbacks Sacramento State would alternate between all afternoon, would eventually score on a QB run, where the Middle Tennessee transfer would crowdsurf his way to a touchdown, but a two-point attempt would immediately be snuffed out by Femi Oladejo.

Cal would use an illegal hands to the face penalty, plus a couple completions to Justin Baker, got the Bears down to the four yard-line, where Damien Moore would once again take it in from four yards out, on the flipped version of the first touchdown.

Cal traded punts with Sac State, and with a promising drive starting, Garbers threw a little behind Monroe Young, as Munchie Filer would make the interception. Cal would not be hurt in this situation, as Kyle Sentkowski would hook a 37 yard field goal left. After two more punts traded, Garbers would come alive on the deep ball offense. The Cal quarterback found Jake Tonges for a 39 yard catch and run before hitting Jeremiah Hunter for a 45 yard score. Cal would take that 21-6 lead into the half, thanks to another missed field goal by Sentowski, as the Bears picked up one of many pass interference calls on the day.

Second Half

In a win for Cal special teams, Nikko Remigio came out of the half with a 99 yard kickoff return for a score, Cal's first kick return touchdown in three years, Remigio took it up the left seam and down the sideline for the touchdown.

Cal would commit another pass interference on the next drive and another deep ball, this time on a slot fade to Jared Gipson, would get Sac State in a position to score, as Asher O'Hara would take it in from two yards out.

The Bears would lean on their run game in the second half, with 210 of the 246 rushing yards coming after halftime. DeCarlos Brooks, Chris Brooks and Damien Moore would all have first down carries on the next drive, with Garbers finishing the drive on a 12 yard fade ball to Trevon Clark.

Then Cal's secondary breakdowns continued, with a busted coverage leading to a 24 yard completion from Jake Dunniway to BJ Perkinson. Dunniway, who threw for 370 yards total, hit TE Marshel Martin for 34 yards in the hole behind Cal's linebackers and in front of the Bears' safeties, cutting the Cal lead to 35-20.

Cal would not convert on a 4th and 8, as Chase Garbers missed Nikko Remigio while scrambling, but would get a big play from their defense, with Daniel Scott intercepting Dunniway in the end zone to end the third quarter.

Cal would run the ball 80 yards on five plays, with Garbers contributing 38 of those, including a 16 yard scramble touchdown. Sac State would ride two more pass interference calls and a couple catches by Martin into field goal range, but would take a field goal after a false start stopped their 4th down attempt.

Cal would convert a couple more 3rd and longs before a 3rd and 10 fade to Trevon Clark would be knocked incomplete. Cal would go for it on 4th and 10, but Garbers just missed Nikko Remigio on the deep ball.

Sacramento State would drive down one more time with a handful of completions, finishing with a final 9 yarder from Dunniway to Pierre Williams. The Hornets would onside kick, which would go out of bounds, and Damien Moore would get a final first down to close out the 42-30 win