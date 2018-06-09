Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 23:27:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations and Standouts from Cal's 7 on 7 Tournament

Ssnbqltkgnszrskx8ige
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal held a 7 on 7 tournament Saturday afternoon on a sunny day in Memorial Stadium. Ten teams came in for the tournament, with local 7 on 7 team KT Prep taking the championship with a win over Cast...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}