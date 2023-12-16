It was part of his bio on social media since earlier in the week, but Saturday Aidan Keanaaina made his commitment to Cal official after announcing his choice on X (formerly Twitter). The 6-foot-3, 309-pound graduate transfer is leaving Notre Dame with his degree this winter and will join the Bears in time for spring practice as he takes advantage of his final two seasons of eligibility.

Keanaaina, who is from Brighton, Colorado, will head back west after having his most productive season with the Irish. He played 40 snaps over six games at Notre Dame this season and finished his 2023 campaign with 7 tackles (3 solo) to go with 1/2 a sack.

In all, he has 11 tackles in his career. Keanaaina will give the Bears another big body in the middle of the defensive line as Andrew Browning continues to bolster that group.

Keanaaina spent most of his time at defensive tackle this season but played a handful of snaps at nose as well.

He is rated as three-star transfer by Rivals and is currently No. 470 in the transfer rankings for 2024. Keanaaina was rated as a three-star prospect out of Denver's Mullen High School as a member of the 2020 class.

Cal offered him at that point in addition to programs such as USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Iowa and UCLA among many others.

Arizona and Charlotte were the other schools Keanaaina reported offers from after entering the portal back on Nov. 28.

Keanaaina is the third transfer to join the Bears since the end of the regular season joining UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan and North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers.

Cal will wrap up its season in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against Texas Tech with kickoff set for 6:20 p.m. PT Saturday.