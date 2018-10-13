"A total team loss," Wilcox said, "we didn't do anything well enough to win the game."

The kicker of it all, allowing 5 yards per play, less than 350 yards, and only having three penalties would be enough to win a lot games with an average performance. This was not an average performance.

If there was a bright spot, it was Jordan Kunaszyk piling up 22 tackles in one of the most productive performances from a Cal linebacker in recent memory, but that couldn't save the Bears from their worst performance under Justin Wilcox.

Dropped passes from Kanawai Noa and Vic Wharton stopped drives. 4th and shorts couldn't be converted. And on top of it all, aside from some early success in pressuring true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bears couldn't stop the run.

On the anniversary of the 37-3 upset of Washington State a year ago, the Bears had everything go wrong for them in the loss. First came a Patrick Laird fumble that bounced in bounds just enough for a UCLA recovery. Then a tipped ball on 3rd and 8 fell right into the hands of Caleb Wilson, setting up UCLA's first TD. A UCLA fumble bounced harmlessly out of bounds. So it goes

Wearing arguably the best-looking jerseys in college football, Cal laid an egg against an 0-5 UCLA team, letting the Bruins run the ball consistently, get the ball to the tight end wide open over the middle, and make them easily stoppable on the offensive side of the ball.

There isn't any other way to put, it was a disappointment in Berkeley on the afternoon.

1. A Switch at QB Needs to Happen

The Bears went to McIlwain for most of the second half against Oregon with him getting nearly rep from then onward. It has resulted in 11 turnovers, five of them returned for touchdowns. While Ross Bowers is injured (he had his hand wrapped during the week), he didn't dress today, Chase Garbers was completely healthy, and at a certain point you have to make some sort of change. Everything has to be on the table now, and when there are that many turnovers, there has to be a change, not just for the sake of change, but for getting better, because this is not their best.

2. The Offense hasn't played to their strengths, and hasn't executed when they do

A big part of Beau Baldwin's multiple offense is molding the offense around the personnel. It did not look like it, as Brandon McIlwain didn't have a single designed run in the first half, only using bootleg action on the first drive of the second half, and generally not utilizing the strengths of a running quarterback. There was some fly motion, but it wasn't well executed. There was a trick play set up for Marcel Dancy on a reverse, but he nearly dropped it. Lots of stuff not working.

3. Errors from the Experienced Players

Kanawai Noa dropped a pass and didn't go out of bounds near the first half, resulting in a spike instead of a shot at the end zone. Vic Wharton dropped a pass that would've been an easy first down. Players on the offensive line missed blocks, which led to strip sacks and fumbles. Linebackers and linemen didn't get off blocks, defensive backs got locked up on blocks in the run, and these are players that have played plenty. That didn't show.

4. The Three Areas Again Play a Massive Role

Turnovers: Cal 5, UCLA 0 (A big UCLA win here)

Third Downs: Cal 3-14, UCLA 5-14

Explosive Plays: Cal 1, UCLA 5

You're not winning with those numbers

5. There needs to be some semblance of a fight on Monday

"Only solution, there's no decision other than that one - is to fight through it," Wilcox said, "Myself, the entire staff, and every player and everyone in the program needs to come back on Monday and fight through it."

While the general Twitter community wants to see blood, that's not going to happen Monday. What needs to happen is fire. The fact that Oregon State will be the one game seen by the outside world as one that the Bears might be favored in for the rest of the year has to weigh on the minds of the players going forward.

6. Jordan Kunaszyk is one of the best tacklers Cal has ever seen

Again, Kunaszyk was the sole bright spot on the game with 22 tackles, 14 solo, with 2 TFLs and a forced fumble on the evening, as he ran to the ball to make almost every tackle, including a couple destroying Thompson-Robinson on runs. It was the most tackles since Jerrott Willard had 22 in a game against USC on October 30th, 1993.

7. DBs need a couple more bodies going forward

Jaylinn Hawkins didn't play in the first half due to targeting, then Ashtyn Davis missed much of the second half due to an injury. On top of that, Josh Drayden got called for targeting, which means he'll miss the first half against Oregon State. Guys like Trey Turner, Traveon Beck, and Quentin Tartabull will continue to see time.

8. The offense doesn't have the same creativity formation-wise as the defense

The defensive fronts have been creative over the past few weeks, working with what they have in using Evan Rambo as an OLB hybrid type guy today (for his first career sack). Tevin Paul and Chinedu Udeogu have been used as OLBs with Cam Goode out, to varying degrees of success. There's pieces moved all over the field, but the same luxury hasn't been afforded to the offense, where the formations have been mostly the same since the first two games. There hasn't been a lot of what got them to the dance, McMorris as an H-Back coming across to make a bone rattling block. Just a lot of predictable sets, with the 2 TE set with McMorris and Wells often getting stopped. Next week is as good a time as any for more creativity.

9. A shift in mentality has to happen, whether that's at the coaching level or the player level

There's not an easy answer to what Cal has to do to salvage the season. Changing the QB is one thing, getting players into situations where it isn't such a small margin of error is another, one that's more vague to explain. Either way, the fire has to be put out, and while it's likely to need a shift in how the coaches think about the players, this is a group of smart young men who don't want to lose, and that way of thinking has to carry into the week

10. Chris Fatilua is doing well

The other happy spot from this contest is 2018 signee Chris Fatilua, as the one-time inside linebacker was honored during the first quarter. Fatilua suffered a spinal cord injury in June, was told he'd never walk again, then proceeded to walk about two months after that diagnosis. There's still a lot of work to do for him, but Fatilua came up to talk to the press in the press box during the third quarter, and I don't think you'll find a tougher human being around.