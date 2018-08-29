Notes, Quotes and Videos from Wilcox and DeRuyter
"I'm sick of going against them."
That's what defensive lineman Tevin Paul had to say about playing the offensive line for last month, as the Cal staff has repeatedly said the players are looking forward to hitting players with different colored jerseys.
"We're getting closer," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "thought we had a really productive practice today, a lot of situational work, a lot of good versus good. Coach Baldwin and our offense do a great job of being multiple, so getting a chance to go against them, to go against real speed and real guys, it helps our guys get ready for the speed of the game."
It was probably one of the more strenuous days of the week for the Bears, as Justin Wilcox noted that they're going to have more of a mental sweat day Thursday, before final preparations Friday and a trip to the pregame hotel.
One thing touched on by DeRuyter was the inside linebacker depth, where Colt Doughty is going to have to play a bigger role for the Bears as he backs up Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver.
"We're really pleased that he was here in the spring, because he's ahead of those other new guys in knowing what's going on," DeRuyter said, "you recruit a JC guy because you have a need, unfortunate that guys that get banged up and other guys that didn't turn out for whatever reason, and we've got to get him playing as fast as we can. He's a tough physical guy, he loves football, he's gonna be a guy who's gonna understand and put the time in, so I think he's going to grow each week."
There's also the thought of putting outside linebacker Malik Psalms with the group, as someone who understands coverage and can be a solid hitter.
"He's a guy that, because he's a smart football player and he's tough," DeRuyter said, "he's kinda wiry strong, he's got some really good snap to him. We can play him nickel, dime, we can play him inside or outside."
For now, North Carolina draws near for the Bears, as they continue their prep work.
Paul on Zeandae Johnson
Paul and Johnson are looking like they're going to play together in the Bears' nickel package, and the Bears' redshirt sophomore had some high praise for his counterpart.
"It's great to have him back, super-athletic dude," Paul said, "he still hasn't reached the potential that everyone knows that he has, because his potential is out of the roof. The dude looks like a freak athletically, he is a freak athletically. He's still kinda getting it and obviously he's coming of an ACL tear, it's gonna take longer than other people, but it's been great to have him back."
Wilcox on Bowers
Justin Wilcox was asked about how Ross Bowers has grown over the past year, as he's retained the starting QB job through the spring and fall.
"He's come a long way, he's been playing quarterback so throwing the ball and knowing the offense, I think he's improved in those areas, the command of the offense is much better than it was a year ago. (He's) living life like a quarterback, in everything that you do in the meeting room to the weight room to school and everything in between, I think he's just improved a lot."