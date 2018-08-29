"I'm sick of going against them."

That's what defensive lineman Tevin Paul had to say about playing the offensive line for last month, as the Cal staff has repeatedly said the players are looking forward to hitting players with different colored jerseys.

"We're getting closer," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said, "thought we had a really productive practice today, a lot of situational work, a lot of good versus good. Coach Baldwin and our offense do a great job of being multiple, so getting a chance to go against them, to go against real speed and real guys, it helps our guys get ready for the speed of the game."

It was probably one of the more strenuous days of the week for the Bears, as Justin Wilcox noted that they're going to have more of a mental sweat day Thursday, before final preparations Friday and a trip to the pregame hotel.



One thing touched on by DeRuyter was the inside linebacker depth, where Colt Doughty is going to have to play a bigger role for the Bears as he backs up Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver.

"We're really pleased that he was here in the spring, because he's ahead of those other new guys in knowing what's going on," DeRuyter said, "you recruit a JC guy because you have a need, unfortunate that guys that get banged up and other guys that didn't turn out for whatever reason, and we've got to get him playing as fast as we can. He's a tough physical guy, he loves football, he's gonna be a guy who's gonna understand and put the time in, so I think he's going to grow each week."

There's also the thought of putting outside linebacker Malik Psalms with the group, as someone who understands coverage and can be a solid hitter.

"He's a guy that, because he's a smart football player and he's tough," DeRuyter said, "he's kinda wiry strong, he's got some really good snap to him. We can play him nickel, dime, we can play him inside or outside."

For now, North Carolina draws near for the Bears, as they continue their prep work.