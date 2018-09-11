As is the attitude nearly every week on the offensive side of the ball, there's appreciation of what the Bears did well with the ball in their hands, such as converting 7-9 3rd Downs in the second half and out-rushing a run based BYU team. But, Beau Baldwin noted that they can appreciate that effort when it wins game, but they have to correct the details going forward.

"On Saturday night, you can appreciate how you come together and find a way to win," Baldwin said, "but on Sunday, on Monday, on Tuesday, you keep attacking the things that you know you need to clean up to do better, and that's what we're doing today."

With that, the Bears are continuing with their two--headed QB monster going into the game against Idaho State, as Chase Garbers will get the start and Brandon McIlwain will spell him at times.

"You feel like you can open up a lot of playbook no matter who's in the ballgame," Baldwin said, "neither of them have figured it all out, there's certain things in the playbook where we think we need more reps at it, but you do see there's a skillset to do a number of different things within you're offense."

While there's somewhat of an overlap of the skillsets, as both are competent runners with Garbers being seen as the better thrower, with McIlwain being the better runner, and in addition, you have two relatively different personalities between the two.

"He's just very level," Baldwin said about Garbers, "sometimes you barely know if he threw a touchdown or a pick."

With McIlwain, there's a bit more ebullience to his game, something seen as he converted the final first down for the Bears against BYU.

"Brandon's got a bit more fire and you see it," Baldwin said, "and that's how he is, and everybody on the team has different personalities and different ways they go about it, and as long as you're true to yourself, that's what matters. Brandon's very true to himself, very passionate in those moments, and that comes out in his play, that comes out when he's lowering his shoulder like a running back, he just has that something, that juice."

For the two QBs, alternating even within the same drive hasn't been an issue.

"I thought it was awesome because Brandon and I, we both offer different aspects of the game, different strengths," Garbers said, "when it's 3rd and short or 2nd down and Brandon comes into the game, I come back off, then I go back in, I think it really taxes the defense."