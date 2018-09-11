Notes from Tuesday Practice: Two-Headed QB Monster Rolls Forward
As is the attitude nearly every week on the offensive side of the ball, there's appreciation of what the Bears did well with the ball in their hands, such as converting 7-9 3rd Downs in the second half and out-rushing a run based BYU team. But, Beau Baldwin noted that they can appreciate that effort when it wins game, but they have to correct the details going forward.
"On Saturday night, you can appreciate how you come together and find a way to win," Baldwin said, "but on Sunday, on Monday, on Tuesday, you keep attacking the things that you know you need to clean up to do better, and that's what we're doing today."
With that, the Bears are continuing with their two--headed QB monster going into the game against Idaho State, as Chase Garbers will get the start and Brandon McIlwain will spell him at times.
"You feel like you can open up a lot of playbook no matter who's in the ballgame," Baldwin said, "neither of them have figured it all out, there's certain things in the playbook where we think we need more reps at it, but you do see there's a skillset to do a number of different things within you're offense."
While there's somewhat of an overlap of the skillsets, as both are competent runners with Garbers being seen as the better thrower, with McIlwain being the better runner, and in addition, you have two relatively different personalities between the two.
"He's just very level," Baldwin said about Garbers, "sometimes you barely know if he threw a touchdown or a pick."
With McIlwain, there's a bit more ebullience to his game, something seen as he converted the final first down for the Bears against BYU.
"Brandon's got a bit more fire and you see it," Baldwin said, "and that's how he is, and everybody on the team has different personalities and different ways they go about it, and as long as you're true to yourself, that's what matters. Brandon's very true to himself, very passionate in those moments, and that comes out in his play, that comes out when he's lowering his shoulder like a running back, he just has that something, that juice."
For the two QBs, alternating even within the same drive hasn't been an issue.
"I thought it was awesome because Brandon and I, we both offer different aspects of the game, different strengths," Garbers said, "when it's 3rd and short or 2nd down and Brandon comes into the game, I come back off, then I go back in, I think it really taxes the defense."
McIlwain: A Power Runner
McIlwain finished the BYU game as the leading rusher for either team, finishing with 16 carries for 74 yards and the final Cal touchdown. During fall camp, he looked most comfortable getting out on the edge, but his runs against the Cougars were mainly on the interior.
"It's fun, he puts his head down his pads down," fullback Malik McMorris said, "and he runs in there with the big guys, and we have to get the big guys off of him, but he's not scared. He knows his role currently, it's to pipe it, get us some yards and he also showed he can throw it too."
McIlwain's not the biggest guy in the world, listed at 6'1" and 180 lbs by the Cal roster, but by his own admission, he relishes the contact.
"I'm always in the mood to put my shoulder down," McIlwain said, "that's so much fun. I'm just trying to run the ball, get as many yards as I can, set the tone. Running game is the way to set the tone for the game, I want to be tough, play smart and just do as much as I can for the team."
Toler on a Drill/What Will get more RBs in
Like many RB coaches, Burl Toler wants his running back group to get low and absorb contact. With that, he's been utilizing the device in the photo below. The official name is not something that I know, but it's been dubbed the 'nutcracker' as you can see from the photo below.
Took some solid pictures yesterday from practice, here's @eatmyfresh dealing with his worst enemy, not sure what it's officially called, but it's unaffectionately known as the 'nutcracker' pic.twitter.com/qyr0U8vpUU— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) September 6, 2018
"It's interesting and it's a tribute to getting better at details, because the first day about four or five went down with hard shots," Toler noted, "we go through it every week. The second week, there was only three, last week there was one and it was on the last rep, so I'm hoping that tomorrow, if we just follow the consistent path of getting better every single day, that it won't take anybody out."
Toler's group hasn't played too much as a whole, with Patrick Laird getting the lion's share of the reps at running back with Marcel Dancy and Derrick Clark getting a short smattering. This might be the week for more RBs to get in, though Toler noted that time is a big part of the equation.
"I think with a new offense we have a lot of young guys in the backfield that haven't had a lot of experience," Toler said, "that and finding our rhythm as an offense. We started to last game, we started to find that rhythm, we got to play three running backs last game. Also the running backs contributing on special teams, that's going to help."