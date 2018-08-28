In news that surprised few, Ross Bowers was officially named the starter at quarterback. Beau Baldwin noted that the QB had taken a mental leap earlier in fall camp, but said today that the physical gains made by Bowers in the offseason have played into some of the mental benefits. "I think he's he's grown in some ways, not just mentally, but physically too," Baldwin said, "health, strength, that honestly leads to a better mental approach, he's in better shape and it's just physical." Bowers is up to around 205 lbs this year, from 180 last year, as he notably took a beating in last year's matchup with North Carolina, but that's not what the Cal QB is focused on. It's the waiting that's killing him. "The anticipation is always going to be killer, it just feels like we've been waiting for so long," Bowers said. "It's like finding out you're going to Disney World for two months, you've got to wait two months, so it's finally here."

Greg Thomas

Cal also named a starting kicker on Monday, with CCSF transfer Greg Thomas getting the nod. "When we started we said, 'hey we're going to track this thing no matter whether we're in the stadium or we're in Maxwell,'" ST Coordinator Charlie Ragle said, "every kick counts, and I think the biggest thing we've seen from Greg is his consistency. I love his approach, I love how he prepares and works, and he's earned the spot." Notably enough Thomas wasn't originally sure that he was going to continue his kicking career, having come back to the Bay Area after some time at Arizona State. Ragle saw him kick back at the end of January and that was enough to offer Thomas a spot. Thomas was going to come to Cal regardless, but winning the kicking job is icing on the cake of the opportunity "At the end of the season I wasn't sure what I was going to do yet," Thomas said, "just in the end, I was like 'if I can go to school at Cal, that's a good thing,' then the opportunity came up, so I was like 'this is double, even better.'" Thomas, originally from Petaluma HS before his time at Arizona State, will handle the placekicking duties while either Gabe Siemieniec or Chris Landgrebe will handle kickoff duties.

Duncan on his TD

Jordan Duncan had one of the most memorable plays of last year's North Carolina Game, following Malik McMorris's massive 4th and 1 conversion. On 1st and 10 from the 20, the Bears ran a play from their quads set (a play that's in the NCAA 14 video game in the Quads package, Inside Crosses). Duncan, the second receiver from the outside on the quads side, got a free release, got open, and made the play on a great ball by Bowers, putting the Bears ahead for good by a score of 28-24 at that point. This is his recollection. "We were in the unbalanced set, four receivers to the left, and I believe they were in a cover three or cover four, but they just had a safety rotated over," Duncan remembered, "and I can remember number 18 (Corey Bell Jr.) was line up (across) but he was supposed to have the flats. Coach called up a great play for that particular coverage, I remember running vertically and the thing about it, I'm sure the coach got on the DB about it, he didn't re-route me. At the snap of the ball, I just pressed it vertical, I gave him (Bell) a stick inside, but it was kinda a free release, like I'm running routes on air, and as soon as I got past him I can remember thinking, 'if Ross don't throw this ball,' because it was like a pocket, it was like a bobble to just drop it into. I took two steps vertical to clear past the nickel, next thing you know the ball's up in the air, it hit my right shoulder, it was the back shoulder, and I came down with it." Duncan's one of the Bears' starting wideouts going into Saturday's game, as he's arguably been the Bears' best wideout throughout the spring and the fall

Video from Baldwin, Ragle, Bowers, and Thomas