Today was a lighter day for the Bears in Memorial Stadium, a day in shells before ramping up in fully padded segments Saturday.

"We're going to have it segmented," defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said, "some different quarters, so we can get some designated situations to go live."

Sirmon, who spoke to the media in the aftermath of practice, noted that they're looking to build on their first scrimmage, which was, as Justin Wilcox said, like any other first scrimmage, with the execution needing work.

"What we want to see is the development of the technique and the fundamentals," Sirmon said. "We've really been really working on how to finish plays, especially for linebackers. When the ball is on the perimeter, (we're working on) better technique of getting the ball on the group, using our leverage and continuing to emphasize tackling, valuing every yard."