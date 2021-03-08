Wilcox did have a few things to say about a handful of players during his Monday availability, which we've quoted below

"To read too much into the depth chart," Wilcox said, "you can dive into all you want, but we're working on getting guys valuable repetitions, and sometimes that's just mixing and matching groups."

He also cautioned against reading too much into any depth chart or the statistics released from the scrimmage, as the Bears are mixing and matching groups to give everyone an opportunity early on.

"Really good competitive day," Wilcox said, "I thought the level of competitiveness and our energy on both sides of the ball and our special teams competition was really good, which is what you need as a prerequisite. The execution was like any first scrimmage, we got a lot of people a lot of reps. I think we were in the 100s in terms of the number of plays we got. There was so much to teach off we almost don't have enough meeting time."

Now, as the Bears have reached the halfway point of the spring, Wilcox reflected on the first real opportunity to see the team in live, 11 on 11 work.

Justin Wilcox ended his Monday press conference with this line, in the wake of spending the prior twenty minutes or so about the scrimmage the Bears had Saturday. The theme of spring football has been development, the best tool in the toolbox for the Cal coaches and the one they were without in 2020.

'We need the development, we need the time together, we need the repetitions for time and speed, this experience is invaluable."

On WR Tommy Christakos

"Tommy really showed up on Saturday, I think the receivers as a group, there were five, six, seven catches where they were covered and went up and got the ball, and Tommy had two or three of them. He was noticeable on Saturday, he's a guy that doesn't have a lot of experience here, but if he continues to work like he's been working and compete like that, there will be good things ahead."

On QB Zach Johnson, who threw five TDs in the Saturday scrimmage

"I think he took a pretty good leap from the Wednesday prior, I think he was pretty efficient running the offense. Zach doesn't have a ton of experience here, but he's really a sharp guy, he acts like a quarterback in commanding the huddle, I think he's improving. He needs practice, the more the better."

On OLB Orin Patu, who recorded two sacks in the Saturday Scrimmage

"Orin is playing his best football yet, which is what we'd expect. He's playing better on first and second down, those mixed downs. Orin's always had a natural ability to get off the ball in a pass rush situation, but as we know, you've got to do a great job on first and second down to get into those situations. He's definitely improving, I think he's still will improve when it comes to those things, but he's developed more of the skills to be an every day outside linebacker at this level."

On Chase Garbers, who had a less than palatable statline, 7-17 with 35 yards and an interception Saturday

"I would say reading into the numbers might be a little bit misleading on a day like that. We want to be efficient with the football and Chase understands that. He's been working with coach Musgrave for a little over a year, he's got a good understanding of the language and the concepts, now it's just repetitions and being efficient with the football, it's the small things but they make the biggest difference. Chase has always done well with the second or third play, after the first one doesn't go right, being able to scramble and make something happen. The more he's comfortable with plays that are on schedule, the more he'll be able to improve."

On the Running Back room

"With the number of guys we feel comfortable with running the ball, catching the ball, or protecting in protection, it has been nice to have a few guys that can do that. They're all a little bit different and then some younger guys that are getting a few opportunities this spring. Chris (Brown), Marcel, and Damien had a nice run, Ashton Stredick, Chris Street, and DeCarlos (Brooks) had a couple nice runs in our red zone period. It's encouraging to see those guys step up their game, that's what spring ball is all about."

On DB Raymond Woodie, who led the Bears in tackles Saturday with 5

"Ray's had experience in college football, different than a mid-year high school enrollee. He picks things up quickly, it makes sense to him, he's been around football his entire life. I think he's becoming more and more comfortable with the calls and the small details within each of the calls, but I'm encouraged by his improvement so far."

On ILB Trey Paster, who continues to adjust to his position change

"Each day, Trey will do something that flashes, either in the run game or pass game. It' really nice to see a play that he maybe made a mistake on one day, then he plays it correctly the next day. You see the ability to learn from his mistakes, that's a really encouraging thing."

On TE Jermaine Terry

"He's a big guy, and the strength and conditioning program here will be different than what he's used to, that's not uncommon and he'll develop his body as a college football player. He's very eager, which is what we look for, and Jermaine has absolutely been a coachable guy, he's been out there early with Geep. He's big and strong and he has some physical tools. He can catch the ball, he had a couple really nice catches today, but there's a lot more (he can accomplish)."

On who replaces Cam Bynum

"Josh Drayden is back with us, I think Chigi (Anusiem) has improved, we're looking for the consistency with Chigi, Collin Gamble has flashed last year and especially this spring."

On Jeremiah Hunter and Justin Baker

"Jeremiah seems to make (a contested catch) each day, Justin had a big one Saturday, we're very encouraged by the group, now it's about getting that performance consistently, what we're all looking for at every position."

Tre Watson

Wilcox is still in the defensive back room, and he jokingly took offense to the insinuation that he wasn't, but he has Tre Watson looking to take over the room as he gets a hold of the defense.

"I've known Tre ten years now," Wilcox noted, "he walked on at Washington and I knew him in high school, when I was at Boise State I recruited him. He was never the biggest or fastest, but he was really smart, worked at it like no other, and you've always knew 'this guy probably would be a really good coach.' He earned his way onto the field, played corner and safety for us and I've kept up with him over the years. Really glad he joined us, he's got a really bright future. He's jumped right in, but there's a lot of semantics to learn as you're entering into a new defense, and it's probably not fair to tell him to go run the meeting the next day. So we're working through that, but he's in with the players and doing a lot of technique work as we're doing installs and corrections, so I get to be in those meetings."