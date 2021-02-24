Cal Football is back for their spring football sessions, with the first coming Wednesday morning. Per Justin Wilcox, they have their largest spring roster (104 players) due to early enrollees and a handful of 'super seniors,' and 99 of those 104 practiced. The other few were out with injuries Wilcox termed day to day, as the entirety of the Cal apparatus strives toward improvement.

"Our whole mission in life right now is to improve," Wilcox noted, "that may seem like a catch-all, but it's true. Myself, every coach, every staff member, everyone attached to Cal football in some shape or form, we need improvement. Through meetings, development on the field for the players, how we support the players, the entire program needs to improve, and in order to attain our goals, that's what it's going to take."

On day one, the Bears still had a handful of things surrounding them that are reminders of the past year. The field is split in half at Memorial Stadium, with certain limits on who can be a certain side of the field at times. The Bears have a vacancy on the coaching staff still, and a spot just filled. That spot filled, the tight end coach spot by longtime NFL assistant Geep Chryst, gives the Bears someone who knows the offense the Bears are teaching.

"I've known Geep for a few years, known of him for a long time," Wilcox said, "He's a highly experienced coach, and his ability and track record speaks for itself, but he's a fantastic person, fantastic human being, incredibly smart. He's great with communication, Bill Musgrave had also worked with Geep with the Broncos. There were a lot of great candidates at the position and a few different ways that we could've gone, but we're really fortunate that Geep was eager to be with our program. He was able to hit the ground running quickly because the verbiage of the offense is very familiar with him."

The defensive back coach spot is still vacant, as Wilcox didn't give a definitive answer when asked if Keith Heyward could move back to a spot he's familiar with. Until another coach gets hired, Wilcox, along with graduate assistant Ryan Conry, is working with the DBs.

"There's a ton of interest with some really great candidates. What we don't want to do is to hire somebody just to get him here," Wilcox said, "we want to make sure to get the right person for our program. In the meantime, myself and Ryan Conry, who's a graduate assistant for us, are working with those guys. It's really enjoyable to spend some time in meetings and on the field with them. I'm sure they'll be looking forward to the new DB coach getting here, but it has been a lot of fun the past few days."

For the moment, there's a day by day focus, as thinfgs can and have changed in an instant for Cal in the past year.

"We can't change the past," Wilcox said, "we can't change some of the circumstances we're in, but we can take advantage of the circumstances we have. Nothing is guaranteed right now, we've been living that for a year or so. We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, but we do know that today we're going to have practice, we're going to have meetings this afternoon and we're going to have another practice Friday afternoon, God-willing. It's really about keeping it that short sighted."