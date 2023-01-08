After losing two tight ends to the transfer portal, Cal has added two at the position from the portal in the last few days.

After Oregon State TE transfer J.T. Byrne came aboard with the Golden Bears on Thursday, North Texas TE transfer Asher Alberding announced his Cal decision on Sunday following a weekend visit to Berkeley.

Alberding, listed at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, has two years of eligibility remaining. Alberding was used as a blocking tight end in the run game at North Texas and had no receptions this past season, but he is aiming to show he's both a capable pass-catcher and a Power 5-level talent in making this move to Cal.

"In this process, it's been a lot about me having a fresh start, a fresh opportunity. At North Texas I was in a phenomenal room. I fell into my niche of kind of being the hard-nosed blocking guy, so I know that I take pride in the run game. I'm really passionate about blocking, so that's a big strength there, but being able to show that I have a lot of athleticism ... to be able to show that side of offense for me is a big thing that I'm ready to do," Alberding told Golden Bear Report. "To be able to show that I am a Power 5 player and belong to be here is kind of the biggest thing. ... Being able to have that opportunity to become that complete tight end that I know I can be."