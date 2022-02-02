National Signing Day: Cal recruiting updates

There wasn't expected to be a lot of activity for Cal on National Signing Day. Like most programs, the Golden Bears locked in most of their 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period in December.

The one prospect fans were focused on was three-star offensive line commit Jackson Brown, who did not sign in December.



But he did Wednesday, making it official with Cal.

As did two-star QB Fernando Mendoza, from Miami, who committed to the Bears on Tuesday, and three-star DB Cameron Sidney, from Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana.

Meanwhile, Cal also still has to officially announce three-star TE Jack Endries, a preferred walk-on commit from Danville.

Here's how the class looks overall, ranking No. 56 nationally with 15 Class of 2022 signees:

Four-star OL Trent Ramsey (Tampa, Fla.)

Four-star RB Jaydn Ott (Norco, Calif.)

Three-star DE Nate Burrell (Bellflower, Calif.)

Three-star DE Nunie Tuitele (Aurora, Colo.)

Three-star DE Curlee Thomas IV (Fort Worth, Texas)

Three-star OL Sioape Vatikani (Reno, Nev.)

Three-star ATH Jaiven Plummer (Alexandria, Calif.)

Three-star CB Cameron Sidney (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Three-star OL Nick Morrow (Flagstaff, Ariz.)

Three-star OL Jackson Brown (Danville, Calif.)

Three-star RB Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nev.)

Two-star ATH Jeremiah Earby (Atherton, Calif.)

Two-star WR Mason Starling (San Mateo, Calif.)

Two-star QB Fernando Mendoza (Miami, Fla.)

QB transfer Jack Plummer (from Purdue)

LB transfer Jackson Sirmon (from Washington)

