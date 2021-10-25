Monday Thoughts: Cal Gets Their First Conference Win over Colorado

Cal made their field goals, with Dario Longhetto totalling 14 points on his own. Colorado did spring a return on a kickoff, one that turned into only a field goal thanks to JH Tevis drawing both a holding call and making a tackle for loss.

That said, it's still a far from perfect performance. Penalties and reviews, whether they were warranted or not, stalled drives and took points off the board in the second half. Unlike previous games, Cal's defense stepped in holding Colorado to 13 total yards of offense in the half, thanks to three sacks and clamping down in the run game.

There was a new emotion in Cal's postgame press conferences Saturday afternoon, relief. Cal has come close on a number of occasions this season and are about seven plays away from a 6-1 record. The Bears are 2-5 though, as a result of a handful of sloppy plays and mistakes. Those mistakes didn't happen against Colorado, as the Bears played their most complete game of the season.

Even before the snap you can see that Reinwald has outside leverage on the linebacker Quinn Perry (who is head up with the tackle four yards from the line of scrimmage).

Cal started the game in 13 personnel, something they've done on a couple of times this season. There have been times where it hasn't been successful, but the Bears' second touchdown against Colorado came from the formation. Cal had used it twice prior, lining up three tight ends on one side with a single wideout to the left, with Damien Moore running for 10 yards on the first play of the game from it. Reinwald motioned across the formation prior to the snap each time, giving the Bears two receivers to each side.

This is a max protect play action, both tight ends on the left side of the formation stay in to block, while Reinwald runs an out and up alongside a Monroe Young skinny post. Jake Tonges does a fantastic job of blocking top CU pass rusher Carson Wells on the outside as well.

This leads to Reinwald being wide open after Perry stops near the sideline. Help can't come soon enough as Reinwald has no one near him. Garbers hits his tight end in stride, Reinwald hangs on, and Cal has a 20-3 lead

2. Young has take away that help with his route, stressing the zone of the single high safety.

My favorite run play is the trap, the bane of defensive tackles everywhere. Someone on the Cal staff must have noticed a tendency with Colorado's defensive tackles coming straight downhill on runs trying to shoot the gap, and decided to use that against them. Cal ran three traps, two resulting in explosive runs. The first came with TE Nick Alftin in as an H-back. Alftin has been lauded by Bill Musgrave for his blocking ability, and he showed his ability on that front.

Colorado's defensive tackle who gets trapped is over center Matt Cindric here. A trap is meant to be a quick hitting run, where a defensive tackle is given a free release, only to get pushed out of the way by a pulling blocker. In this case it's Alftin. One other piece to this is the depth of Chris Brooks, who is standing at six yards deep instead of eight, which is a bit more standard for Cal when they go under center.

Alftin getting the defensive tackle out of the way is the first step to this play being a success. The second comes in the middle, with what Cindric and Ben Coleman are being tasked with. Cindric gets to the second level and gets a block on Nate Landman. Coleman has to pass off his double team block to Will Craig and get to the will linebacker, Perry, tp open up the hole.

Coleman gets there, Cindric gets a nice block on Landman, and Brooks has a hole to hit quickly, which he does for 18 yards. Cal would later run a version with Coleman pulling as the trap blocker to spring Chris Street for a solid gain, as the trap may be a play the Bears continue to run against aggressive defenses.

One note, Alftin was in for two of the three trap plays, and it will be interesting to see if the Bears use him in a play action look from that set against Oregon State.

Tight End Usage

Cal's tight end group has caught Chase Garbers' last four touchdown passes, as well of five of his last six. Six different tight ends have a catch this season, with Keleki Latu and Jermaine Terry picking up their first against Colorado. The position doesn't necessarily put out as much in the way of yardage numbers, but the group has been more productive now than it has been at any other time in the Wilcox era.

Cal does have a decision to make here with Terry, who played in his fourth game against the Buffaloes. He can either sit the rest of the year and redshirt or keep playing. He may the highest ceiling guy on the Bears' offense right now, and developing him with more reps has to be a priority.

Latu has already passed the four-game barrier, as he got an opportunity to show why Saturday. He will often be matched up with a linebacker or safety, and you certainly can't teach height.

The Pass Rushing Set

Colorado's offense coming into the Cal game was perceived as a group that had pieces, but hadn't done much aside from a game against Arizona. Cal, after six sacks and 12 TFLs, left them worse than that in the aftermath of the game. One piece that the Cal defense got to unleash was a third down pass rushing package with Cam Goode, Marqez Bimage, Orin Patu, and Darius Long. All four of those guys either had a sack or combined for a sack. This is something the Bears have had in prior to the Colorado game, but with defensive struggles prior, hadn't been able to use it.

Limiting Defensive Reps

One of the pieces that may have flown under the radar is how the effectiveness of Cal's defense and relative success in grinding and converting on offense kept the Cal defense off the field. The unit only faced 48 plays, and no one player played all of them (Josh Drayden had 47 reps). This is the way to keep a defense fresh, especially when they're going to face a more effective unit on offense in Oregon State.

Longhetto

All it took for Cal's field goal unit to be successful was a change of longsnapper, as Longhetto has hit his last five field goal attempts. The Cal kicker went from 3-5 on the season to 7-9 in a hurry, and his kick from 51 yards out to end the half looked good from 55 or so. Longhetto noted in the post-game presser that he could probably get up to 60 in the right conditions.

Also of note, Everett Johnson made his first appearance on the FG team, as the right guard next to Matt Cindric.

QBs

Garbers stayed in until the very end, handing the ball off to Marcel Dancy a couple times prior to a punt and final Colorado run to end the game. With the game in hand, it could've been time for an appearance from Ryan Glover or one of the Bears' other backups. The question didn't get asked in the aftermath of Cal's win, but is something that will be brought up during the week.

In addition, Cal only swapped out one of their linemen at the end for garbage time reps, with Brayden Rohme getting a few snaps at right tackle.

WR Rep Distribution

I asked a handful of times about Jeremiah Hunter during the week, with the thought that his successes would get him on the field a bit more this week. That wasn't the case, as the Bears went with more big personnel against Colorado and only had Hunter on the field for 16 reps, as one of only five wideouts to see the field (alongside seven different tight ends and four different running backs)

Hunter did have a nice conversion on 4th down for the Bears, but it should be said that no one wideout had a ton of success. Keleki Latu actually led the Bears with 36 yards receiving on the day.

The Running Man

Garbers broke Joe Kapp's rushing record for a QB at Cal, though he's still tied for the rushing TDs by a QB record with nine on his career. Garbers is the only QB in Cal history with 1000+ career rushing yards (now at 1025), and he nearly broke the century mark against Colorado.

A Set to Remember

Cal had a third and one where they went under center, motioned Kekoa Crawford in behind Garbers, then handed to Chris Brooks on an end-around type play. The motion with Crawford was not new, as the Bears have used it on a QB sneak in prior weeks, but the end around piece was.

RB Rotation

Damien Moore once again started, though Brooks had more reps this week for the third consecutive week. A point was made in camp about keeping Brooks healthy, and the senior back has been more productive week over week. This week also saw a bit more from Chris Street, who led the Bears in rushing against Washington State.

ILBs Still Young

Evan Tattersall was healthy, but Cal seems to be set on the four man rotation of Iosefa, Oladejo, Paster and Rutchena at inside linebacker, a group that appears to be working. Rutchena in particular combined with Elijah Hicks for a key 4th down stop that led to Cal's first touchdown.

Not Blitzed

Cal pressured Colorado on around 45% of their dropbacks, but the Bears only blitzed six times, with occasional late linebacker pressure. Cal's linebackers appeared to come late when they saw a running back or tight end in pass protection instead of on a release, something that moved Colorado QB Brendon Lewis's focus down to the rushers instead of downfield. Cal isn't a team that has been in a position to rush more than four this year, and a lot of their success came from winning one on one matchups up front, as well as playing some solid coverage on the backend. This was a game where everything came together in the right way for the Bears.

Oregon State Upcoming

The Beavers have had their strongest year to date under Jonathan Smith, sitting at 5-2 after a strong comeback win against Utah. Oregon State's offense and defense are similar to Cal's in design, but the Beavers have been more effective running the ball with BJ Baylor (830 yards, 10 TDs, 7.0 YPC) and in using some creative run scheme. Defensively, the Beavers have had a strong season from Nebraska transfer Avery Roberts (78 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF) and have turned teams over.

The pass defense for the Beavers hasn't been the strongest (275 yards passing allowed per game) and their 3rd down defense has been worse than Cal's (over 48% converted), but the Beavers have converted 53% of their own 3rd down attempts, they protect the quarterback (8 sacks allowed) and they've been good on special teams (no punt returns allowed, a blocked punt TD swung the game against Utah). It's a team that has been put together well through the transfer portal and a handful of underrated recruits, though Chance Nolan was the top JuCo dual threat QB in his class.

It represents a challenge for Cal, whose last two matchups against Oregon State were single-score losses, but there's an opportunity for the Bears against a good OSU team Saturday afternoon.