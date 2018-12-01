For a Big Game, it's always the little things.

A game two weeks delayed ended in pain for the Bears, as Stanford defensive back Paulson Adebo had two interceptions, and a great defensive effort could not make up for an offense that nothing seemed to go right for when it came down to it.

That started with a 10-0 Stanford start, as the Cardinal drove down for a field goal on their first possession, gashing the Bears defense with three straight first downs, with a slant to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a screen to Bryce Love, and a crosser to Trenton Irwin that set up a Jet Toner FG. The other Stanford score came on a screen to Cameron Scarlett, who took it 46 yards.

The Errors

From there, Cal had an uphill battle, converting on 4th and 3rd down situations in the aftermath with Malik McMorris making two big plays. After that, the Cal drive stalled, and Greg Thomas hit a 42 yard field goal. 10-3

After a Stanford 3 and out, Patrick Laird had a play that Cal fans had been waiting all year for, a 62 yard run down to the Stanford 11, behind great blocks from Will Craig and Valentino Daltoso. The drive stalled as Garbers overthrew an open Jordan Duncan, and the Bears settled for a field goal. 10-6

Finally as the Bears appeared to have momentum, getting into Stanford territory after another stop, Malik McMorris caught a ball in the flat, fought for a first down, but had the ball jarred loose by Bobby Okereke. Stanford ball, which led to a field goal and a big swing of momentum right before the half.

The Cal defense held for a while, with a less than palatable 3rd quarter ( with a Jeremiah Hawkins drop being chief among mistakes leading to a 4th quarter that saw the Bears drive into the Cardinal side. Chase Garbers ran for a first, augmented by a facemask call, but Garbers went for paydirt on a four verts call, and whether it was confusion on the route/placement or otherwise, the ball ended up inside of where Moe Ways was running his route, where Adebo made one of the best interceptions you'll see, a one-hander that looked to hit the ground, but replay didn't confirm.

While the Bears got the ball back immediately, thanks to a Jordan Kunaszyk forced fumble, but the Bears couldn't convert that, as Greg Thomas missed a field goal to cut it to a 13-9 lead. From there, the beat stayed the same as a year ago. Stanford grinded with its passing game, leading to a Toner FG. Any attempt by Cal at a two score comeback was halted by a pass to Vic Wharton that got bobbled into the hands of Adebo. While the Bears managed a late touchdown to Jordan Duncan, it meant little as the Bears will finish 7-5, Cheez-It Bowl invitation likely.