Gerald Alexander has talked before about wanting to build his own Legion of Boom with the 2019 class. Mansfield defensive back Miles Williams is helping him get one step closer to making that dream a reality, as the Texas defensive back announced his commitment today. Williams joins McKade Mettauer as the second commit in the 2019 cycle from the state of Texas.

Williams visited Cal back in April, and back then he had high praise for Alexander.

"I like coach GA of course," Williams said at the time, "he's the type of DB coach I would like to play under, simply because he's been there. He can teach me how to perfect my craft even more, and he would always have my back."

