Bears Do Texas Two-Step, Land Mansfield DB Miles Williams
Gerald Alexander has talked before about wanting to build his own Legion of Boom with the 2019 class. Mansfield defensive back Miles Williams is helping him get one step closer to making that dream a reality, as the Texas defensive back announced his commitment today. Williams joins McKade Mettauer as the second commit in the 2019 cycle from the state of Texas.
Williams visited Cal back in April, and back then he had high praise for Alexander.
"I like coach GA of course," Williams said at the time, "he's the type of DB coach I would like to play under, simply because he's been there. He can teach me how to perfect my craft even more, and he would always have my back."
Job isn’t done. 🎒 #Year4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cCFsY4SuzS— Miles Williams🤮 (@Miles_Williams2) June 26, 2018
In Williams, the Bears are getting a cornerback type who can get back in coverage, but also isn't afraid to come up and tackle. At 6'1" and 170 lbs, Williams has a bigger frame that can fit for a cornerback, but Alexander and company aren't limiting what position guys can play. It's likely that Williams plays corner however. Williams is player, judging by what he's said about picking Alexander and his uncle's (former NFL DB Shaun Williams) brains, that's willing to make whatever switches necessary to excel.
"I talk to coach GA every week," Williams noted back in April, "I like coach GA because I get to pick at his brain, he's been there, he's been in the league. Same with my uncle (former UCLA, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers DB Shaun Williams) I pick at their brains, so I can be that much better in high school. So when I do get to college, I've got a leg up on people."
Williams ended up picking the Bears over other offers from Purdue, Arkansas and Washington State. Along with Mettauer and Braxten Croteau, he's 3-star (5.7) recruit, and he becomes the 13th member of the 2019 class, the second DB alongside Zahran Manley.