With how they're recruiting the wide receiver position at the moment, Cal has admitted that they need some bigger wideouts. There are more ways to add a big receiver to the roster than merely recruiting, and the Bears went out and got Moe Ways, a 6'3", 217 lb wideout who announced his intent to graduate transfer from the University of Michigan last fall. He announced his intention to transfer to Cal this afternoon.

Via Ways' Instagram page:

"I’ll be playing my last year of collegiate football @cal_football while obtaining my Masters degree. I’m extremely thankful & excited to continue my journey in Berkeley!"