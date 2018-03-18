With how they're recruiting the wide receiver position at the moment, Cal has admitted that they need some bigger wideouts. There are more ways to add a big receiver to the roster than merely recruiting, and the Bears went out and got Moe Ways, a 6'3", 217 lb wideout who announced his intent to graduate transfer from the University of Michigan last fall. He announced his intention to transfer to Cal this afternoon.
Via Ways' Instagram page:
"I’ll be playing my last year of collegiate football @cal_football while obtaining my Masters degree. I’m extremely thankful & excited to continue my journey in Berkeley!"
As a Michigan Wolverine, Ways appeared in 25 contests over three years, catching 8 passes for 71 yards. He was recruited out of Detroit Country Day School by former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, where he had 106 passes for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns over his two years on the varsity squad.
Ways hasn't been prolific, but he'll fill a role vacated by Jordan Veasy at Cal, with more playing time likely as he'll be the biggest receiver on this Cal squad when he gets on campus.
The addition of Ways brings the Bears to their 85 scholarship limit for 2018, as Ways will get to Berkeley over the summer.