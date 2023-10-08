For being nine-point underdogs led by a freshman quarterback in his first start, Cal kept it relatively close in the first half against No. 15 Oregon State. However, it was an uncharacteristically lackluster performance on defense that cost the Bears at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s five-touchdown performance, the Beavers put up a monster performance on offense resulting in a 52-40 loss for Cal.

After getting behind 14-3 in the second quarter, Cal had two significant momentum shifts – a failed onside kick attempt resulting in a drive starting in the red zone, and a fumble by top Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden. The Bears capitalized on both drives, taking a 17-14 lead thanks to a pair of touchdowns from running back Isaiah Ifanse.

The Beavers answered with a touchdown drive that featured two fourth-down conversions inside the 10, taking a 21-17 lead. They opened the second half with a 50-yard return and quick score.

Led by freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first start, the Bears went toe-to-toe against the Beavers’ offense. The two teams exchanged touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.

However, the Beavers scored four touchdowns in their first four second half drives, which ultimately was too much for a Bears’ offense to catch up with.

Cal’s defensive performance was the storyline of the game. After the Bears took their only lead of the night, the Bears’ defense allowed a touchdown on four of the next five drives, with one being a kneel-down at the end of the half.

“I was trying to think of plays we made on defense,” Wilcox said when asked about the team’s defensive performance. “Where we got off a block and made a tackle, where we knocked a ball down in a one-on-one situation, we didn’t do any of that.”