Mendoza sparks offense, but Cal falls short in loss to No. 15 Oregon State
For being nine-point underdogs led by a freshman quarterback in his first start, Cal kept it relatively close in the first half against No. 15 Oregon State. However, it was an uncharacteristically lackluster performance on defense that cost the Bears at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s five-touchdown performance, the Beavers put up a monster performance on offense resulting in a 52-40 loss for Cal.
After getting behind 14-3 in the second quarter, Cal had two significant momentum shifts – a failed onside kick attempt resulting in a drive starting in the red zone, and a fumble by top Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden. The Bears capitalized on both drives, taking a 17-14 lead thanks to a pair of touchdowns from running back Isaiah Ifanse.
The Beavers answered with a touchdown drive that featured two fourth-down conversions inside the 10, taking a 21-17 lead. They opened the second half with a 50-yard return and quick score.
Led by freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first start, the Bears went toe-to-toe against the Beavers’ offense. The two teams exchanged touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.
However, the Beavers scored four touchdowns in their first four second half drives, which ultimately was too much for a Bears’ offense to catch up with.
Cal’s defensive performance was the storyline of the game. After the Bears took their only lead of the night, the Bears’ defense allowed a touchdown on four of the next five drives, with one being a kneel-down at the end of the half.
“I was trying to think of plays we made on defense,” Wilcox said when asked about the team’s defensive performance. “Where we got off a block and made a tackle, where we knocked a ball down in a one-on-one situation, we didn’t do any of that.”
The Beavers converted on 6 of its 13 third downs, and was an impressive 5 for 5 on fourth downs. Uiagalelei went 19 for 25 for 275 and five touchdowns in the game. The Bears also gave up 203 yards on the ground, as the running back duo Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick both had over 70 yards rushing.
On the other side of the ball, the big storyline for the Bears was the surprising move to start Mendoza, a second-year freshman, at quarterback. The first-time starter went 21 for 32 for 207 yards passing and two touchdowns while also rushing for 41 yards.
“Especially given the lack of consistency we’ve had at the position, he did a heck of a job,” Wilcox said in reference to Mendoza’s performance. “He brought energy to the job, the tempo on offense was different, he made good decisions in the run game, he made good decisions in the RPO game, threw the ball pretty well and made some plays with his feet. Overall, I’m very pleased with what Fernando did.”
Wilcox went on to confirm that Mendoza will maintain the starting job against Utah. The addition of Mendoza certainly showed in the gameflow. The Bears saw an increase in big plays, and the freshman quarterback looked confident and bigger than the moment.
“I had the best time of my life out there,” Mendoza said. “I was so happy, it was just great playing with my brothers and getting the opportunity to play and fight alongside my boys. It meant the world to me.”
The first-time starting quarterback was helped by his running game in Saturday’s loss. Running backs Jaydn Ott and Isaiah Ifanse combined for 174 yards rushing on 24 carries with Ifanse scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He also caught a pass for another score. The Bears ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns as a team with freshman Jaivian Thomas having the other rushing score on the night for Cal.
Most of Ott’s work came in the first half as he missed most of the final two quarters after aggravating a previous injury, according to Wilcox. Starting middle linebacker Jackson Sirmon and starting guard Sioape Vataikani also both went down with injuries in the second half against the Beavers.
The Bears saw their offense come alive, as Mendoza indeed played well for a first-time starter providing the spark in the passing game Cal has been searching for in recent weeks. Mendoza and the Bears will have a big challenge against Utah, a team that hasn’t lost a home game with fans in five years
Cal stats leaders
Passing
Fernando Mendoza – 21/32, 207 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
Rushing
Isaiah Ifanse – 11 carries, 86 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jaydn Ott – 13 carries, 85 yards
Fernando Mendoza – 4 carries, 41 yards
Ashton Stredick – 3 carries, 17 yards
Jaivian Thomas – 2 carries, 12 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving
Jack Endries – 4 catches, 66 yards, 1 touchdown
Taj Davis – 6 catches, 63 yards
Trond Grizzell – 2 catches, 38 yards
Jeremiah Hunter – 4 catches, 18 yards
Isaiah Ifanse –1 catch, 9 yards, 1 touchdown
Defense
Kaleb Elarms-Orr – 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 tackle for loss
Jackson Sirmon – 8 tackles (5 solo), 1/2 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
Craig Woodson – 7 tackles (3 solo)
Jeremiah Earby – 6 tackles (5 solo)
Patrick McMorris – 6 tackles (4 solo)