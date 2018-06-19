Cal men's basketball released their non-conference schedule, touting 18,000 miles of travel during their 13 non-conference games, starting with a season opener in Shanghai, China against the Yale Bulldogs on November 9th, and ending with the return matchup of a home and home against Seattle University.

The Bears open their season with an exhibition game against Cal State East Bay on October 30th, before making the trip across the Pacific to Shanghai for a week's worth of "educational cultural and experiences," per a team release.

The Bears are participating in the Legends Classic (presented by beef jerky company Old Trapper), starting with two home games again Hampton (Tuesday, November 13th) and Detroit Mercy (Thursday, November 15th). The Bears will travel to Brooklyn for a matchup with the Chris Mullin-led St. John's squad on November 19th, before a date with either Temple or VCU on the 20th

From there, the Bears will stay in the state of California for the remainder of their schedule, with five straight games in the Bay Area. First, they get Santa Clara (Monday, November 26th) in Berkeley, as the Broncos are led by former Arizona State coach Herb Sendek.

Next, the Bears head down highway 24 to St. Mary's (Saturday, December 1st), with this matchup being the second game of a three game series, which will have the final game back in Berkeley for the 2019-20 season. The Bears fell to the Gaels in Berkeley a year ago, 74-63.

Next, Cal gets two games at home, against San Francisco (Wednesday, December 5th) and a return matchup from a year ago against San Diego State (Saturday, December 8th). The Bears went down to San Diego a year ago, beating the Aztecs 63-62 with Juhwan Harris-Dyson sinking two massive free throws to put the Bears ahead.

After Finals week in Berkeley, Cal hosts Cal Poly (Saturday, December 15th) for the second straight year. The Bears beat Cal Poly 85-82 last November. From there, the Bears head down to Fresno for a matchup with Fresno State (Wednesday, December 19th), something they last did in November of 2014 (a 64-57 Cal win).

From there, the Bears take on San Jose State (Friday, December 21st) and Seattle (Saturday, December 29th) to close out the non-conference schedule. The Seattle matchup closes out a home and home set started last year, where the Bears pulled out an 81-59 victory in Key Arena (Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing combined for 37 points in that matchup)

TV times have not been finalized, as television agreements have not been finalized. The two Legends Classic games in Brooklyn with be on the ESPN family of networks.

November 9th - Yale (Annual Pac-12 China Game in Shanghai)

November 13th - Hampton (Legends Classic game, Berkeley)

November 15th - Detroit (Legends Classic game, Berkeley)

November 19th - St. John's (Legends Classic, in Brooklyn)

November 20th - VCU or Temple (Legends Classic, in Brooklyn)

November 26th - Santa Clara

December 1st - at St. Mary's

December 5th - San Francisco

December 8th - San Diego State

December 15th - Cal Poly

December 19th - at Fresno State

December 21st - San Jose State

December 29th - Seattle