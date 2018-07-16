MBB Pac-12 Schedule Pairings Announced, Laird on Maxwell Watch List
The Pac-12 schedule pairings have been announced for Men's Basketball, as Cal has their schedule laid out for them going into the summer.
Read: Cal's Non-Conference Schedule Set
As a part of the 18 game conference schedule, Cal faces the LA, Arizona, and Washington schools twice, playing rival Stanford twice, while playing Colorado and Utah solely at home and taking on the Oregon schools on the road.
Week of Jan. 2-6: at UCLA/USC
Week of Jan. 9-13: vs. Arizona/Arizona State
Week of Jan. 16-20: at Washington/Washington State
Week of Jan. 23-27: vs. Colorado/Utah
Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3: vs. Stanford
Week of Feb. 6-10: at Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 13-17: vs. UCLA/USC
Week of Feb. 20-24: at Arizona/Arizona State
Week of Feb. 27-March 3: vs. Washington/Washington State
Week of March 6-9: at Stanford
Per the release from Cal Men's Basketball:
Specific dates, the order of games within a given week and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All Pac-12 games will be televised by either ESPN, FOX, CBS or Pac-12 Network.
Your Spring 2019 calendar is shaping up!— Cal Basketball (@CalMBBall) July 16, 2018
Find out where we'll be every weekend of the #Pac12Hoops slate 👇
More: https://t.co/2HFTOaXq7v pic.twitter.com/pmpEzU1RZq
Also announced this morning, Cal running back Patrick Laird made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, an award given to the top player in college football since 1937. Laird, a redshirt senior and former walk-on, claimed Cal's starting running back spot after game two of the season against Weber State, with a 12 carry, 191 yard and 3 TD performance. Laird played in 11 games with eight starts in 2017 and recorded team highs of 191 rushes, 1127 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground, while adding 45 receptions, 322 yards receiving and one touchdown catch for a team-high 1449 all-purpose yards. He became the 16th player in Cal history to rush for 1000+ yards, and the first to rush for over 200 yards in a game (214 against Oregon State) in a decade.
Laird is also notable for his Summer Reading Challenge, as per a Cal release, the San Luis Obispo native has received over 3500 signups from kids. Laird has been promoting the challenge through social media, as well as through a tour of elementary schools throughout the Bay Area and his former stomping grounds in San Luis Obispo. The Summer Reading Challenge is meant to help stymie Summer Learning Loss through reading, as those that complete the program will receive four free tickets to Cal's home opener against North Carolina.
.@PatrickMLaird has been selected to the 2018 Maxwell Award Watch List! This award goes to the nation’s best player in college football.— Cal Football (@CalFootball) July 16, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/rTHVZJ25AZ#EarnIt pic.twitter.com/6k8oN8KBiv