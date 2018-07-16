Specific dates, the order of games within a given week and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All Pac-12 games will be televised by either ESPN, FOX, CBS or Pac-12 Network.

As a part of the 18 game conference schedule, Cal faces the LA, Arizona, and Washington schools twice, playing rival Stanford twice, while playing Colorado and Utah solely at home and taking on the Oregon schools on the road.

Also announced this morning, Cal running back Patrick Laird made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, an award given to the top player in college football since 1937. Laird, a redshirt senior and former walk-on, claimed Cal's starting running back spot after game two of the season against Weber State, with a 12 carry, 191 yard and 3 TD performance. Laird played in 11 games with eight starts in 2017 and recorded team highs of 191 rushes, 1127 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground, while adding 45 receptions, 322 yards receiving and one touchdown catch for a team-high 1449 all-purpose yards. He became the 16th player in Cal history to rush for 1000+ yards, and the first to rush for over 200 yards in a game (214 against Oregon State) in a decade.

Laird is also notable for his Summer Reading Challenge, as per a Cal release, the San Luis Obispo native has received over 3500 signups from kids. Laird has been promoting the challenge through social media, as well as through a tour of elementary schools throughout the Bay Area and his former stomping grounds in San Luis Obispo. The Summer Reading Challenge is meant to help stymie Summer Learning Loss through reading, as those that complete the program will receive four free tickets to Cal's home opener against North Carolina.

