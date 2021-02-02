MBB Notebook: Rivalry Week After Desert Disappointment
A trip to Arizona left Cal as disappointed in the desert as your average, disillusioned, early 20s Coachella-goer coming down off an evening of hallucinogens, as the Bears return to the Bay Area for a two game series against Stanford. They sit in last place in the conference, on a four game losing streak, after having one of their worst performances of the year against Arizona.
The loss to Arizona followed a close loss to Arizona State, one that was winnable for the Bears, but saw Cal make too many mistakes against on-ball pressure to finish the job. On-ball pressure was an issue for the Bears, as they committed a combined 31 turnovers between the games. The turnovers and inability to deal with pressure (Arizona hedged aggressively on Cal screens, ASU sent double teams on Cal's post ups) branched out into other issues for the Bears, including transition defense and taking poor shots late in the clock.
When Cal turns the ball over at these rates, the margin for error becomes even smaller, especially when the Bears play as slow as they do on the offensive side of the ball. When they can't get off good shots or they miss open looks that they'll usually make on top of that, there's no margin for error. Something has to change for the Bears, as they'll look to stem the losing streak against Stanford, who they beat twice in 2020.
There were a couple positives for the Bears in the desert, mainly coming against Arizona State. Both Matt Bradley and Andre Kelly put up double-doubles against the Sun Devils. Bradley had two 20+ point performances, and went 8-14 from 3 over the two games. Jalen Celestine continues to look comfortable in a ballhandler role, with four assists against ASU. That said, both Ryan Betley and Makale Foreman are in slumps, and the Bears desperately need their shooting moving forward, against a Stanford team that has one of the top performers in conference in Oscar da Silva.
Cal Trends, Stats, and Injuries
At Home: 5-4 (average score of 68.9-66.2, margin of +2.7)
On the Road: 1-8 (average score of 62.7-74.6, margin of -11.9)
Neutral Site: 1-0 (86-61 win over Northwest at Oregon State)
Injuries: None
Per Game Stat Leaders:
Points: Bradley, 18.2
Rebounds: Kelly, 6.1
Assists: Brown: 3.3
Steals: Brown, 1.6
Blocks: Anticevich, .47
Minutes: Betley 30.4
Field Goal % (minimum 5 attempts per game): Kelly, 60%
3pt% (minimum 2 attempts per game): Anticevich, 39.1%
Free Throw% (minimum 1 attempt per game): Foreman, 88.2%
Other Notes:
In starting a lineup featuring Joel Brown, Jarred Hyder, Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly against Arizona State, Cal used their 13th different starting lineup of the season.
Game Details
vs. Stanford
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA
When: February 4th, 2021, 6 PM
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KGO 810
Kenpom Prediction: 71-63 Cal loss, 25% chance of a Cal win
At Stanford
Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
When: February 7th, 2021, 7 PM
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: KGO 810
Kenpom Prediction: 73-61 Cal loss, 14% chance of a Cal win
Notes on Stanford
Stanford has had a season which can only be described as chaotic. The Sunday matchup between the two rivals will be the second one in Maples Pavilion for the Cardinal all year (after playing USC today). Due to health regulations by Santa Clara county, the Cardinal have played their "home" games in Santa Cruz, the home of the Golden State Warriors' G-League team.
The Cardinal have also had some injury issues, with Bryce Willis and Daejon Davis out, and heralded true freshman Ziaire Williams has missed time. In their place, Oscar da Silva has become one of the most consistent offensive threats in the conference, shooting 63% on shots inside the arc (35.7% outside) while drawing a ton of fouls and being among the top rebounders in the conference. Jaiden Delaire has also stepped into a larger role, posting back to back 20 point games against the Arizona schools.
Stanford, in general, plays solid defense, doesn't foul a lot, and will get to the line frequently. They haven't been either a great shooting 3 point team nor a team that will take 3s in volume, but da Silva, Delaire, and Williams (if he's back) are all capable shooters. Spencer Jones, who shot 43% from beyond the arc a year ago, is also a threat in that are. Like USC, the Cardinal have plenty of length on the perimeter as well, something Cal struggled to deal with against the Trojans.
There hasn't been a definitive answer as to whether Williams will be back (he was out to deal with a death in the family), and Stanford plays USC tonight, which should be telling about his status.
Likely Starters
(Assuming Williams is out)
G Michael O'Connell 6'2" 185 lbs
G Spencer Jones 6'7" 225 lbs
F Jaiden Delaire 6'9" 210 lbs
F Oscar da Silva 6'9" 230 lbs
C Lukas Kisunas 6'10" 260 lbs
Key Bench Players
G Noah Taitz 6'3" 185 lbs
F Brandon Angel 6'8" 215 lbs
F James Keefe 6'9" 225 lbs
Player to Watch: Da Silva
The senior forward for Stanford is one of the few in the running for Pac-12 player of the year, emerging as a do-it-all player for the Cardinal. Stanford has lost their guard depth with Davis and Willis out, and da Silva has helped to cover some of those cracks for the Cardinal.
The rotation is relatively thin at Stanford (playing mainly a six-man rotation in the games against the Arizona schools, and whether that rotation wears down with their fourth game in seven days will be interesting to see (with the caveat that Williams won't be back)