A trip to Arizona left Cal as disappointed in the desert as your average, disillusioned, early 20s Coachella-goer coming down off an evening of hallucinogens, as the Bears return to the Bay Area for a two game series against Stanford. They sit in last place in the conference, on a four game losing streak, after having one of their worst performances of the year against Arizona. The loss to Arizona followed a close loss to Arizona State, one that was winnable for the Bears, but saw Cal make too many mistakes against on-ball pressure to finish the job. On-ball pressure was an issue for the Bears, as they committed a combined 31 turnovers between the games. The turnovers and inability to deal with pressure (Arizona hedged aggressively on Cal screens, ASU sent double teams on Cal's post ups) branched out into other issues for the Bears, including transition defense and taking poor shots late in the clock. When Cal turns the ball over at these rates, the margin for error becomes even smaller, especially when the Bears play as slow as they do on the offensive side of the ball. When they can't get off good shots or they miss open looks that they'll usually make on top of that, there's no margin for error. Something has to change for the Bears, as they'll look to stem the losing streak against Stanford, who they beat twice in 2020.

There were a couple positives for the Bears in the desert, mainly coming against Arizona State. Both Matt Bradley and Andre Kelly put up double-doubles against the Sun Devils. Bradley had two 20+ point performances, and went 8-14 from 3 over the two games. Jalen Celestine continues to look comfortable in a ballhandler role, with four assists against ASU. That said, both Ryan Betley and Makale Foreman are in slumps, and the Bears desperately need their shooting moving forward, against a Stanford team that has one of the top performers in conference in Oscar da Silva.

Cal Trends, Stats, and Injuries

At Home: 5-4 (average score of 68.9-66.2, margin of +2.7) On the Road: 1-8 (average score of 62.7-74.6, margin of -11.9) Neutral Site: 1-0 (86-61 win over Northwest at Oregon State) Injuries: None Per Game Stat Leaders: Points: Bradley, 18.2 Rebounds: Kelly, 6.1 Assists: Brown: 3.3 Steals: Brown, 1.6 Blocks: Anticevich, .47 Minutes: Betley 30.4 Field Goal % (minimum 5 attempts per game): Kelly, 60% 3pt% (minimum 2 attempts per game): Anticevich, 39.1% Free Throw% (minimum 1 attempt per game): Foreman, 88.2% Other Notes: In starting a lineup featuring Joel Brown, Jarred Hyder, Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly against Arizona State, Cal used their 13th different starting lineup of the season.

Game Details

vs. Stanford Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA When: February 4th, 2021, 6 PM TV: ESPN2 Radio: KGO 810 Kenpom Prediction: 71-63 Cal loss, 25% chance of a Cal win At Stanford Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA When: February 7th, 2021, 7 PM TV: Fox Sports 1 Radio: KGO 810 Kenpom Prediction: 73-61 Cal loss, 14% chance of a Cal win

Notes on Stanford