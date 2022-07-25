Matthew Cindric, Daniel Scott set to join Justin Wilcox at Pac-12 Media Day

The Pac-12 is set to host its 2022 media day this Friday in what has become one of the most anticipated media day events in years for the league. The state of the conference remains in flux with USC and UCLA already headed to the the Big Ten in coming years, and that will surely be one of the topics that dominates the conversation this week at The Novo theater in Los Angeles when coaches and players from across the league get together.

Once Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff makes his remarks to open the day the rest of the morning and afternoon will belong to the players and coaches.

There have been plenty of changes around the conference since last season including multiple new head coaches across the league, but Cal features one of the coaches who has been with his team longest in the conference as Justin Wilcox is heading into his sixth season guiding the Bears in 2022.

The Bears were busy in the transfer portal in the offseason adding some key players, and there should be plenty of ground to cover for Wilcox ahead of the season as he gets his opportunity to meet with reporters from around the conference this week.

Monday, the Pac-12 announced each of the players that will be joining the 12 coaches this Friday at media day. Alongside Wilcox will be a pair of veteran players who have been through plenty of battles in their careers.

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and sixth-year senior safety Daniel Scott have been selected as the two Cal players to represent the program this week.

Cal's time to meet the media will begin at 2 p.m. PT. with Wilcox's press conference set to streamed and broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks.

In addition to players and coaches having an opportunity to meet with media members from across the conference, the Pac-12 will release the preseason media poll and preseason all-conference selections.

Both Scott and Cindric will be in position to earn spots on the all-conference teams with Scott already earning several preseason accolades and Cindric being an honorable mention for the postseason list in 2021.

Here is a rundown of the players who will represent their respective teams this week in Los Angeles: Jedd Fisch, WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young (Arizona); Herm Edwards, OL LaDarius Henderson, LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State); Justin Wilcox, OL Matthew Cindric, S Daniel Scott (Cal); Karl Dorrell, OG Casey Roddick, ILB Robert Barnes (Colorado); Dan Lanning, OL Alex Forsyth, OLB DJ Johnson (Oregon); Jonathan Smith, TE Luke Musgrave, DB Alex Austin (Oregon State); David Shaw, QB Tanner McKee, CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford); Chip Kelly, OL Jon Gaines II, DB Stephan Blaylock (UCLA); Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams, LB Shane Lee (USC); Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, CB Clark Phillips III (Utah); Kalen DeBoer, OL Jaxson Kirkland, DB Alex Cook (Washington); Jake Dickert, QB Cameron Ward, Edge Ron Stone Jr. (Washington State)

Friday’s event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. with USC set to be the last team to take the floor for its press conference.